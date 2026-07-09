Kasm Technologies and Dispersive Announce General Availability of Stealth Networking Workspace Registry for Kasm Workspaces 1.19

First community-accessible, Workspace Registry-native deployment brings Dispersive Stealth Networking, quantum-resilient communications, and built-in Data Loss Prevention directly into ephemeral Kasm containers — no intermediary, no configuration lift

MCLEAN, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, the leader in streaming workspaces to web browsers, and Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive®), the pioneer of Stealth Networking and quantum-resilient secure communications, today announced the general availability of the Dispersive Workspace Registry for Kasm Workspaces. The launch introduces two purpose-built, pre-integrated container workspaces — one optimized for Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) tradecraft and one for enterprise secure enclaves — with Dispersive® Stealth Networking embedded at the workspace layer, available to the Kasm community with reduced operational lift through the Kasm Workspace Registry and CI/CD pipeline support.

Kasm Workspace Registries allow Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to integrate directly with the Kasm platform, providing users a governed, continuously updated path to consume partner technology inside their workspaces. The Dispersive registry delivers two production-ready workspace images with Stealth Networking built in, routing communications across dynamically shifting, multi-channel, multi-path connections that fragment traffic in ways that eliminate any single point of interception or observation. For enterprise teams, this means zero-trust access to generative AI agents, HPC resources, and mission-critical services arrives with transport-layer stealth built in, complemented by Data Loss Prevention controls enforced directly at the workspace level before data ever leaves the container.

Each registered workspace is maintained through an integrated CI/CD pipeline, so organizations always run current, validated images that automatically inherit Dispersive software updates — reinforcing the ephemeral, immutable security posture at the heart of Kasm 1.19.

For the intelligence and OSINT community, the registry closes a critical gap. Existing managed-attribution stacks protect the browser and the application, but leave the network layer exposed — a single outbound path that can be observed, mapped, and correlated even when content is encrypted. Dispersive fragments traffic across dynamic, non-deterministic paths, making the communication stream invisible. No single stream exists to intercept. No predictable route exists to target.

For the enterprise, the same technology underpins Kasm 1.19's secure digital enclave model: containerized workspaces with zero-trust access to generative AI agents, high-performance computing resources, and mission-critical services — shielded by Dispersive's transport-layer stealth and reinforced by built-in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) at the workspace level.

"The browser has become the workspace. The question is whether the path between that workspace and the resource it's trying to reach is as secure as the workspace itself. With Dispersive embedded in the Kasm Registry, we eliminate the intermediaries between the user and the resource — the result is a browser-native experience with the network reach and stealth of Dispersive working invisibly underneath it."

— Jaymes Davis, Chief Technical Evangelist, Kasm Technologies

"The intelligence community has always understood that tradecraft lives at the network. The most sensitive thing about a communication is often not its content — it's that it happened at all. Dispersive Stealth Networking makes that conversation invisible by design. Joining the Kasm Workspace Registry means that protection is now available to any OSINT analyst or enterprise team the moment they spin up a workspace — without separate infrastructure, configuration overhead, or an exposure window."

— Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO, Dispersive Holdings, Inc.

The Dispersive Workspace Registry for Kasm is available immediately through the Kasm Workspace Registry here. Kasm Workspaces 1.19 is available at kasm.com. Together, Dispersive and Kasm give organizations a proactive security posture that operates at the layer every other tool assumes is protected — but inadvertently leaves exposed. And with quantum computing advancing faster than most enterprise timelines anticipate, Dispersive's quantum-resilient architecture ensures the protection organizations deploy today won't be obsolete tomorrow.

About Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies is the pioneer of the Container Streaming Platform®, enabling secure delivery of browser-based workspaces, applications, and desktops to any device. Kasm Workspaces 1.19 delivers a Kubernetes-GA, enterprise-grade EUC and infrastructure platform with GPU-accelerated streaming, NVIDIA MiG AI sandboxes, persistent Linux desktops, native RDP client access. www.kasmweb.com

About Dispersive Holdings, Inc.

Dispersive Holdings, Inc. delivers stealth networking for ultra-secure, high-performance communications. Inspired by military-grade spread spectrum techniques, Dispersive's patented multipath software obfuscates and splits traffic across dynamically changing channels, helping networks remain virtually invisible and resilient by design. Learn more at www.dispersive.io.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies