Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.15

Kasm Workspaces v1.15 adds multimonitor, session recording, OpenStack VPN support and workflow enhancements to the remote workplace streaming platform.

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a leader in streaming remote work cloud workspaces, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.15, providing major enhancements to its portfolio of digital workspaces delivering Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS) to the web browser.

An on-demand demonstration of a desktop streamed directly to your browser: https://app.kasmweb.com/#/cast/6708319219

"We are pleased to present the latest set of features that are empowering organizations for remote work." said Justin Travis, Co-Founder of Kasm Technologies. "Multimonitor will enhance productivity, session recording enables compliance, VPNs support managed egress and the Launch Config provides customization when launching workspaces."

Key Highlights:

Multiple Monitors - Multi-display in Kasm VNC Sessions.

- Multi-display in Kasm VNC Sessions. Redesigned Control Panel UI/UX - Streamlined user interactions, relocation of docking tab and enhanced mobile experience.

- Streamlined user interactions, relocation of docking tab and enhanced mobile experience. Session Recording - Screen Recording in Workspace Sessions.

- Screen Recording in Workspace Sessions. OpenStack Auto-scaling - Dynamic allocation of agents/VMs in OpenStack via API.

- Dynamic allocation of agents/VMs in OpenStack via API. 2FA Enhancements - WebAuthn and self-enrollment for second factor auth.

- WebAuthn and self-enrollment for second factor auth. Launch Config - Customized form selectors for Workspace launcher.

- Customized form selectors for Workspace launcher. Granular Permissions - Administrator and API Granular Settings.

Image Enhancements:

KasmVNC Update - VNC rendering engine updated to KasmVNC v1.3.0.

- VNC rendering engine updated to KasmVNC v1.3.0. New Images - Nessus, Spiderfoot, Redroid, Slack, Fedora 39, Alpine 3.19, and ParrotOS 6. Updates to functionality in Maltego and Slack.

- Nessus, Spiderfoot, Redroid, Slack, Fedora 39, Alpine 3.19, and ParrotOS 6. Updates to functionality in Maltego and Slack. Managed Egress VPN - Bring your Own VPN (BYOVPN) Ubuntu image with Wireguard, OpenVPN and Tailscale VPNs.

- Bring your Own VPN (BYOVPN) Ubuntu image with Wireguard, OpenVPN and Tailscale VPNs. Android Workspace - Redroid Workspace with Android Studio.

For a detailed look at the features/enhancements visit the v1.15 release notes: https://kasmweb.com/docs/latest/release_notes/1.15.0.html

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming technology developed by Kasm Technologies that enables users to securely access desktops, applications, and web services from any device with a web browser. This technology is designed to provide a high level of security and privacy by isolating the execution of applications and desktops in Docker containers, which prevents data leaks and ensures that sensitive information remains protected.

Kasm Workspaces supports a wide range of use cases, including remote work, secure browsing, collaboration, and education, by allowing users to access their work environment from anywhere, on any device. It leverages modern web technologies to stream the graphical user interface of the applications running in containers directly to the user's web browser, offering a seamless and responsive experience similar to using local applications.

Kasm Workspaces is known for its flexibility and scalability, making it suitable for organizations of any size, from small teams to large enterprises. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, allowing organizations to maintain control over their data and comply with regulatory requirements.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies