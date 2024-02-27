Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.15

News provided by

Kasm Technologies

27 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

Kasm Workspaces v1.15 adds multimonitor, session recording, OpenStack VPN support and workflow enhancements to the remote workplace streaming platform.

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a leader in streaming remote work cloud workspaces, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.15, providing major enhancements to its portfolio of digital workspaces delivering Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS) to the web browser.

An on-demand demonstration of a desktop streamed directly to your browser: https://app.kasmweb.com/#/cast/6708319219

"We are pleased to present the latest set of features that are empowering organizations for remote work." said Justin Travis, Co-Founder of Kasm Technologies. "Multimonitor will enhance productivity, session recording enables compliance, VPNs support managed egress and the Launch Config provides customization when launching workspaces."

Key Highlights:

  • Multiple Monitors - Multi-display in Kasm VNC Sessions.
  • Redesigned Control Panel UI/UX - Streamlined user interactions, relocation of docking tab and enhanced mobile experience.
  • Session Recording - Screen Recording in Workspace Sessions.
  • OpenStack Auto-scaling - Dynamic allocation of agents/VMs in OpenStack via API.
  • 2FA Enhancements - WebAuthn and self-enrollment for second factor auth.
  • Launch Config - Customized form selectors for Workspace launcher.
  • Granular Permissions - Administrator and API Granular Settings.

Image Enhancements:

  • KasmVNC Update - VNC rendering engine updated to KasmVNC v1.3.0.
  • New Images - Nessus, Spiderfoot, Redroid, Slack, Fedora 39, Alpine 3.19, and ParrotOS 6. Updates to functionality in Maltego and Slack.
  • Managed Egress VPN - Bring your Own VPN (BYOVPN) Ubuntu image with Wireguard, OpenVPN and Tailscale VPNs.
  • Android Workspace - Redroid Workspace with Android Studio.

For a detailed look at the features/enhancements visit the v1.15 release notes:   https://kasmweb.com/docs/latest/release_notes/1.15.0.html

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES
Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming technology developed by Kasm Technologies that enables users to securely access desktops, applications, and web services from any device with a web browser. This technology is designed to provide a high level of security and privacy by isolating the execution of applications and desktops in Docker containers, which prevents data leaks and ensures that sensitive information remains protected.

Kasm Workspaces supports a wide range of use cases, including remote work, secure browsing, collaboration, and education, by allowing users to access their work environment from anywhere, on any device. It leverages modern web technologies to stream the graphical user interface of the applications running in containers directly to the user's web browser, offering a seamless and responsive experience similar to using local applications.

Kasm Workspaces is known for its flexibility and scalability, making it suitable for organizations of any size, from small teams to large enterprises. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, allowing organizations to maintain control over their data and comply with regulatory requirements.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies

Also from this source

Kasm Technologies' Workspaces for Oracle is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Kasm Technologies' Workspaces for Oracle is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Kasm Technologies, a Workspace Streaming Platform and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its digital workspace solution,...
Kasm Technologies Partners with GST for Enterprise Browsing and Web-Native Cloud Workspaces Solution

Kasm Technologies Partners with GST for Enterprise Browsing and Web-Native Cloud Workspaces Solution

Kasm Technologies has announced a partnership with Golden Star Technologies (GST), a global leader in integrated digital workspace solutions, to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.