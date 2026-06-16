Kasm Technologies Delivers Kubernetes GA, Zero-Trust Access, and Enterprise-Grade Diagnostics in Kasm Workspaces 1.19

Landmark release brings production-ready Kubernetes deployment, ZTNA integration, self-service diagnostics, and GPU multi-instance support to the browser-delivered workspace platform

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, the innovator behind the open-core, browser-delivered workspace platform, today announced the general availability of Kasm Workspaces 1.19.0. This release marks a significant milestone in enterprise readiness, elevating Kubernetes to full production support, introducing native zero-trust network access (ZTNA) support, and delivering a suite of operational improvements designed to reduce complexity for IT and security teams at scale.

Kasm Workspaces enables organizations to deliver secure, containerized desktops, applications, and browsers entirely through a standard web browser—eliminating the client-side attack surface that plagues legacy virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and reducing the operational overhead associated with traditional endpoint management. Version 1.19.0 advances that mission with deeper infrastructure flexibility, stronger network security controls, and self-service tooling that puts administrators in command of their environments.

Kubernetes: Production-Ready, Helm-Charted, and Fully Integrated

The headline feature of 1.19.0 is the promotion of Kubernetes deployment to General Availability. Organizations that have long demanded standardized, cloud-native infrastructure for their workspace platform can now deploy Kasm on Kubernetes with production-grade Helm charts, including full RDP Gateway integration. This removes a key barrier for enterprise DevOps and platform engineering teams who require repeatable, declarative deployments aligned with modern infrastructure-as-code practices. Alongside Kubernetes GA, rolling builds are now enabled by default, delivering improved stability and a smoother upgrade experience across all deployment models.

Zero-Trust Egress, GPU AI/ML Workloads, and Operational Excellence

Kasm 1.19.0 introduces ZTNA support, enabling zero-trust network access directly from within workspace sessions. Organizations can now route traffic through a ZTNA fabric without requiring agents on user devices—extending micro-segmentation and identity-based access controls to the session layer. For organizations driving AI and machine learning workloads, NVIDIA MiG (Multi-Instance GPU) support allows GPU resources to be shared across containerized sessions, making high-performance computing environments more accessible and cost-efficient at scale.

On the operational side, 1.19.0 ships with improved streaming capabilities for all workloads across RDP and KasmVNC. Improved self-service diagnostics and a new system metrics suite including metrics export, system health checks, and an integrated support bundle generatorempower administrators to identify and resolve issues faster. Configuration management receives a significant refresh with granular data selection, UUID tokenization, sanitized exports, additive imports, and preset modes—enabling true configuration-as-code workflows. Additional enhancements include vSphere Instant Clone support with CloudInit for faster VM provisioning, Linux VM delivery via RDP, Windows autoscale improvements, Debian Trixie support, a PostgreSQL upgrade,and more.

"Kasm Workspaces 1.19 represents the convergence of enterprise infrastructure flexibility and security-first design," said Daniel Ben-Chitrit, Chief of Product, Kasm Technologies. "Kubernetes GA has been one of the most requested capabilities from our enterprise and government customers. Combined with improved streaming for all workloads, zero-trust egress, and our new diagnostics tooling, this release gives organizations the production-grade foundation they need to scale secure workspaces confidently—without the complexity that has historically defined this space."

Kasm Workspaces 1.19.0 is available now. Organizations interested in evaluating the platform or upgrading from a prior release can visit https://kasm.com/downloads for documentation, Helm chart references, and upgrade guidance.

About Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies is the developer of Kasm Workspaces, an open-core, browser-delivered workspace platform that enables organizations to deliver secure, containerized desktops, applications, and browsers without a client. Purpose-built for zero-trust environments, Kasm Workspaces is used by enterprises, government agencies, and security-conscious organizations worldwide to reduce endpoint risk, simplify infrastructure, and modernize the way people access work. Learn more at https://kasm.com/.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies