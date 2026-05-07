SteelDome and Kasm Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Rapid, Scalable VDI Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelDome, LLC and Kasm Technologies, LLC today announced a strategic partnership to deliver powerful, instantly deployable Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions over SteelDome's StratiSYSTEM Platform that is designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs), operational technology (OT) environments, and government agencies.

Through this partnership, SteelDome enables organizations to deploy Kasm's secure, containerized VDI platform in a matter of minutes—eliminating the traditional complexity, cost, and time associated with infrastructure-heavy VDI rollouts. By leveraging SteelDome's StratiSYSTEM, this allows a streamlined deployment capability that allows customers to bypass the burdens of manual configuration, hardware provisioning, and lengthy implementation cycles.

"SteelDome helps remove one of the biggest barriers to adoption: getting customers to value quickly," said Ryan Cason, Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances at Kasm Technologies. "Together, we can simplify deployment, strengthen joint go-to-market execution, and deliver a flexible solution that is especially compelling for OT, MSP, and enterprise environments."

"Our partnership with Kasm Technologies represents a major leap forward in simplifying secure workspace delivery," said Tony Franchi, CEO of SteelDome. "We've made it possible for organizations to stand up fully functional, highly secure VDI environments almost instantly—without the operational headaches that typically come with infrastructure deployment."

The joint solution is particularly impactful for MSPs and OT-focused partners, who require flexible, scalable, and secure environments to support distributed operations. SteelDome's platform allows partners to rapidly provision and scale Kasm-powered environments for multiple clients, ensuring consistent performance and security across deployments.

In addition, the combined offering is well-suited for direct enterprise users as well as defense and government organizations. Kasm Technologies brings extensive experience supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and government entities, delivering secure, compliant virtual workspace solutions that meet stringent operational requirements.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Instant Deployment: Launch fully operational VDI environments in minutes, not weeks

Launch fully operational VDI environments in minutes, not weeks Effortless Scalability: Seamlessly scale resources up or down based on demand

Seamlessly scale resources up or down based on demand Reduced Infrastructure Burden: Eliminate the need for complex on-premise setup

Eliminate the need for complex on-premise setup Enhanced Security: Leverage containerized, zero-trust architectures

Leverage containerized, zero-trust architectures Broad Applicability: Ideal for MSPs, OT environments, enterprises, and government agencies

By combining SteelDome's rapid deployment capabilities with Kasm's proven, secure VDI technology, the partnership empowers organizations to modernize their digital workspace strategy while reducing operational overhead and accelerating time to value.

For more information, visit SteelDome www.SteelDome.com or Kasm Technologies www.Kasm.com.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies