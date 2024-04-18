Kasm Technologies Partners with Forensic OSINT for Digital Investigation Platform

Kasm Forensic OSINT Browser Isolation Workspace Provides Enhanced Web Research Security and Anonymity for Online Investigations

SEATTLE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a leading developer of browser isolation technology, is pleased to announce a technology partnership with Forensic OSINT, an innovative leader in the field of open-source intelligence. This collaboration redefines the security landscape for digital investigations by integrating Kasm's state-of-the-art browser isolation with the Forensic OSINT desktop and browser plugin.

An on-demand demonstration of the Forensic OSINT workspace streamed directly to your browser: https://app.kasmweb.com/#/cast/30203108043

Forensic OSINT provides tools that simplify and streamline the process of collecting and preserving digital evidence. The partnership with Kasm Technologies leverages web isolation and managed attribution technology to mitigate these risks, ensuring that investigators can operate safely and efficiently without the burdens of traditional virtual machines (VMs).

Ritu Gill, Founder of Forensic OSINT, on the value of the technology partnership:

"I'll always remember the day I nearly compromised my investigation with one click. The risk was real, and the need for a reliable solution became clear. Traditional VMs, while protective, presented challenges such as system lags, crashes, and extensive maintenance."

"Our partnership with Kasm Technologies marks a pivotal shift. Kasm's browser isolation technology not only enhances security but does so seamlessly within the browser—freeing our team from the technical heavy lifting and allowing us to focus solely on our investigative work."

Announcement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgJlvxTc3ro

Kasm Technologies' browser isolation technology stands out by providing a robust security layer that operates smoothly within any browser, eliminating the complexities and resource demands of traditional VM setups. This advancement allows Forensic OSINT users to conduct investigations with enhanced anonymity and security, reducing the risk of exposure and cyber threats.

"We are excited to support the online investigation community through the integration with Forensic OSINT." said Justin Travis, Co-Founder of Kasm Technologies. "The combination of these technologies streamlines evidence collection while keeping investigations secure and anonymous."

Investigators and organizations interested in leveraging this advanced technology to enhance their security and operational efficiency can learn more by visiting the Forensic OSINT website. Discover how incorporating Forensic OSINT on Kasm Workspaces into your workflows can safeguard your investigations and streamline your operations.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Workspaces provides ultimate protection from attribution and cyber threats for secure online web research. See kasmweb.com/osint for more information.

ABOUT FORENSIC OSINT

Forensic OSINT offers advanced web and video capture tools for OSINT investigations, ensuring all captured data withstands legal scrutiny.

