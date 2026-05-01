Kasowitz and Mishcon de Reya Release Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj's Letter to the International Community Urging International Monitoring of May 8 Court Hearing in Albania

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Kasowitz LLP

May 01, 2026, 08:00 ET

TIRANA, Albania, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. law firm Kasowitz LLP and U.K. law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP delivered a formal letter from their client, Erion Veliaj, the currently incarcerated Mayor of Tirana, to representatives of international embassies in Albania and other international organizations, urging them to actively monitor a pivotal May 8, 2026 hearing before the Administrative Court in Tirana and calling for the proceeding to be live-streamed, consistent with transparency practices of Albania's Constitutional Court.

The hearing will address whether Ols Dado, the lead prosecutor in Mayor Veliaj's criminal case, was lawfully appointed under Albanian law. In his letter, Mayor Veliaj outlines a legal challenge asserting that Mr. Dado failed to meet mandatory qualification requirements — specifically, completion of Magistracy School or securing a lawful exemption — rendering his appointment invalid and his prosecutorial actions void from the outset.

Mayor Veliaj warns that the case may be dismissed on procedural "standing" grounds without addressing the merits, potentially in a closed setting shielded from public and international scrutiny. He argues that such an outcome would raise serious concerns about due process and the rule of law.

"My legal challenge is not just about me or Mr. Dado. It is an effort to ensure that our republic follows the law governing the appointment of prosecutors, and to rectify any errors in the vetting process that result in the appointment of unqualified candidates," Mayor Veliaj wrote.

The letter further details the consequences of appointing an unqualified prosecutor like Mr. Dado, including indefinite pretrial detention, restricted access to counsel and evidence, and overexpansive investigative measures affecting Mayor Veliaj's family and personal life. Mayor Veliaj calls on international representatives to attend the hearing, monitor proceedings, and amplify the issues globally.

Daniel Fetterman, a partner at Kasowitz added: "This is a fundamental rule-of-law issue. If a prosecutor lacks the legal qualifications to hold office, every action taken under that authority is inherently suspect. Transparency in this proceeding is essential not only for Mayor Veliaj's rights, but for public confidence in Albania's judicial institutions."

The full letter in English can be accessed here: https://www.kasowitz.com/media/ye0jhuzq/open-letter-to-the-international-community-04302026.pdf.

Contact:

Shannon O'Reilly, Kasowitz LLP

212-547-1290; [email protected]

SOURCE Kasowitz LLP

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