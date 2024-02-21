Kasowitz Files Lawsuit Against Columbia University and Barnard College Alleging Egregious Civil Rights Violations for Their Antisemitic Hostile Educational Environment

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasowitz Benson Torres, on behalf of Students Against Antisemitism, Inc., StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice, and several individual Jewish students, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Columbia University and Barnard College, alleging that Columbia and Barnard are violating the civil rights of their Jewish students, who are subjected to a severe and pervasive antisemitic hostile educational environment, which has worsened since the October 7 Hamas murder, rape, and kidnapping of 1,200 Israelis.

In their complaint, plaintiffs allege that Columbia and Barnard's Jewish and Israeli students have been physically assaulted, spat at, threatened, and subjected to relentless intimidation and vilification. Students are forced to traverse mobs of pro-Hamas faculty and students who are given free rein to march through campus screaming, among other things, that "Jews will not defeat us"; "there is only one solution, Intifada revolution"; "f**k the Jews"; "death to Jews"; and "from water to water, Palestine will be Arab." As the complaint alleges, faculty members and students routinely extol Hamas's October 7 atrocities as "awesome" and a "great feat." The complaint further alleges that Columbia and Barnard practice a double standard by which Jewish students are deemed unworthy of the protections afforded to non-Jewish students; hire and promote professors who support anti-Jewish violence and spread antisemitic propaganda; and repeatedly ignore Jewish and Israeli students' safety concerns, even in the face of intolerable abuse. Rather than heeding the pleas of Jewish students for protection, Columbia's President, Minouche Shafik, refuses to act, suggesting instead that the next generation of Columbia students needs to be "more resilient."

The complaint asserts claims under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, New York Human Rights Law and New York City Human Rights Law and seeks monetary damages and injunctive relief requiring Columbia and Barnard to implement institutional, far-reaching, and concrete remedial measures.

Partner Marc E. Kasowitz said "Columbia continues to capitulate to pro-Hamas students and faculty, placing Columbia's Jewish and Israeli community at risk. After decades of permitting and enabling rabid anti-Jewish bigotry, Columbia has become a center for academic antisemitism where hate and the promotion of violence is not just allowed but taught. Our lawsuit seeks to protect Jewish students by exposing and expunging the antisemitic virus that permeates Columbia's campus and classrooms."

Partner Mark P. Ressler said "Columbia refuses to act to protect its Jewish students, who are routinely tormented with repulsive epithets, intimidation, harassment, and discrimination by other students and faculty. When Jewish students seek protection, they are ignored and mocked. Judicial intervention is required to force Columbia to comply with Title VI, enforce its conduct codes in a neutral manner and protect Jewish students from outrageous abuse."

Link to the complaint can be found here.

