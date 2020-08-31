Kaspersky is Positioned as 2020 SPARK Matrix Leader in the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Market

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity company, as the 2020 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Kaspersky and twelve other vendors by evaluating the company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on how each vendor participant ranks related to its competitors along several axis representing a range of performance parameters coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact.

According to the report "Market Outlook: Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), 2020-2025, Worldwide", endpoint detection and response market is expected to grow significantly in the next five to six years from the market size of $1.06 billion in 2019 to over $5.20 billion by 2025. The global EDR market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The primary market drivers include EDR value proposition of significantly reducing organization risk exposure, improving MTTD (Mean time to detect) and MTTR (Mean time to respond), enhancing SOC productivity, ensuring endpoint compliance, and such others.

Majority of the popular EDR solution includes the core functionalities of rapid threat detection, guidance for threat response, and threat hunting and investigation. However, the breadth and depth of features may vary between vendors offerings. Some of the key competitive and technology differentiators include sophistication of threat detection against advanced, APT, and targeted attacks; an integrated platform with threat prevention, detection, threat hunting, response, investigation, security analytics capabilities; integration & interoperability; visibility, analytics and reporting; supporting security automation & orchestration; comprehensive threat intelligence feeds; managed detection & response (MDR) services, and such others.

"Kaspersky EDR solution, with capabilities for advanced threat detection enriched with threat intelligence, MITRE ATT&CK mapping, threat hunting, and adaptive threat response offers comprehensive EDR functionalities for detecting the advanced, targeted threats and their automated response," says Divya Baranawal, Research Director at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Kaspersky's complete endpoint defenses, with its comprehensive EDR and EPP functionalities along with capabilities to provide strong customer ownership experience, is positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2020 SPARK Matrix of the global EDR market," adds Baranawal.

"We are delighted that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Kaspersky EDR as a 2020 SPARK Matrix Leader in the Market and highly evaluated our solution's detection, investigation, threat hunting and automated response capabilities. What's more, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions especially noted that this comprehensive EDR functionality can be a part of the Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform and form an extended detection and response solution. Such an approach increases security experts' productivity and allows them to protect an enterprise from advanced threats and targeted attacks at both endpoint and network levels using a single console," says Dmitry Aleshin, Vice-President Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

Additional Resources:

For more on Kaspersky EDR and to read full Quadrant's Knowledge Brief: Endpoint Detection & Response Market, please visit here

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into next generation security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 250,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions