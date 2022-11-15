Kaspersky is positioned as Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform vendors.

Kaspersky, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Kaspersky as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hardik Jain, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Kaspersky allows organizations to detect, prioritize, investigate, and respond to cyber threats. The MDR service enables organizations to detect cyber incidents, validates product alerts to ensure the effectiveness of automatic prevention mechanism, proactively analyzes system activity metadata for any signs of an active or impending attack, and strengthens the organizational SOCs through its robust MDR solution. Additionally, the service allows organizations to leverage real-time threat intelligence to protect their IT infrastructure in real-time from an increasing number of complex threats."

Hardik adds: "Kaspersky is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and product suite with high scalability. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 2022."

Quote by Kaspersky:

"We appreciate our efforts and expertise have been recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Participation in such analysis helps us independently confirm Kaspersky MDR has excellent capabilities to hunt, detect and respond to existing threats and, thus help enterprises to be more resistant to cyber attacks," comments Veniamin Levtsov, VP, Center of Corporate Business Expertise, Kaspersky.

Quadrant Knowledge Solution defines Managed Detection and Response as "a managed solution and service that combines technology with human expertise to offer the ability to immediately detect, analyze, investigate, and actively respond to cyber threats and reduce their impact through threat mitigation and containment in real-time." Managed Detection and Response enable users to gain faster threat defenses across endpoints, networks, hardware systems, applications, OT/IoT, and enterprise assets.

Digital transformation has led to a rise in different kinds of cyber threats resulting in a high volume of security alerts, which are often missed by the organization's security team. Managed Detection and Response acts as a catalyst for cyber threats and security alerts to secure organizational IT assets and helps organizations precisely configure security policies for better security. It also comprises of network host and endpoint-based security services, which are outsourced by enterprises and managed by third-party vendors.

Managed Detection and Response provides 24/7 security control, rapid incident response, threat discovery, investigates, contains, and eliminates threats to protect and secure organizations' assets and sensitive data. This robust solution also provides protection from fileless malware and phishing attacks, defends the business against external and insider attempts to exfiltrate data, quickly responds to a security incident, and validates suspicious activity on endpoints.

Additional Resources:

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

