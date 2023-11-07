Kaspersky is positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Threat Intelligence Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

07 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management vendors.
  • Kaspersky, with its comprehensive technology for Digital Threat Intelligence Management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Kaspersky as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2023.

Riya Tomar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Kaspersky's comprehensive threat intelligence solution provides organizations with a holistic view of the threat landscape, helping them to identify, understand, and mitigate cyber threats. It combines intelligence from a variety of sources, including Kaspersky's own global network of sensors, threat research labs, and intelligence partners. Kaspersky Threat Intelligence provides a number of capabilities that help organizations protect themselves from cyber threats, including threat identification and analysis, risk assessment and prioritization, and incident response." "Kaspersky has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, Q2 2023," adds Riya.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky, comments, "We appreciate our Threat Intelligence has been recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for its technology excellence. We regularly take part in such comprehensive assessments to independently verify that we develop efficient technologies and solutions, and can provide our customers with the latest information on cyber threats and contribute to the reliable protection of all business assets."

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise are constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments, and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com

Media Contacts:

Olga Shokhonova
Corporate Communications Manager at Kaspersky
[email protected] 

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/ 

Media Contact:

Mr Ajinkya Ingle
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Regus Business Center
35 Village Road, Suite 100,
Middleton Massachusetts 01949
United States
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066
Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/kaspersky-is-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2023-spark-matrix-for-digital-threat-intelligence-management-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-405

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

