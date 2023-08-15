Kaspersky Password Manager adds 2FA one-time password storage and new browser support

News provided by

Kaspersky

15 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspersky has announced two important new features for its Kaspersky Password Manager. The first one enables users to safely store unique keys for two-factor authentication (2FA) and to generate one-time passwords. Additionally, the list of supported browsers has been expanded to include Opera and Opera GX.

Continue Reading

The use of password managers is becoming a popular option given the rising number of digital credentials required and increased complexity of passwords needed to foil hackers. According to Security.Org's Password Manager Annual Report 2022 survey, mobile device usage of password managers surpassed that on desktops in 2022, with 84 percent of password vault users in the U.S. employing them on their phones. Overall, 45 million Americans use password managers to protect their credentials online, yet nearly two in three people still rely on memorization or hand-written notes to keep track of their passwords.

Kaspersky Password Manager now offers users enhanced digital security by obtaining verification codes for two-factor authentication (2FA) protected accounts. The two-factor code is used to improve the security of the most important user accounts and protect them even when the account password has been compromised.

The new feature enters a unique key stored to generate one-time login codes, updating them every 30 seconds. Users need to copy the code from the app and paste it into the required field when logging into their account. Mac users can view and type in the codes for authentication manually. For Windows users this feature will become available in fall 2023.

Kaspersky's Password Manager browser extension has also been expanded to support Opera and Opera GX (version 92 and higher). This extension makes it easier for users to manage work with personal and sensitive information, automatically saving logins, passwords, and other data in Kaspersky Password Manager, as well as auto-filling those credentials when logging in or making online payments. In addition to Opera and Opera GX (version 92 and higher), the Kaspersky Password Manager browser extension is currently available for:

  • Mozilla Firefox 65 and higher / Mozilla Firefox for OS X
  • Google Chrome 70 and higher / Google Chrome for OS X
  • Microsoft Edge 79 and higher on the Chromium base
  • Safari for OS X

"Users require a service to securely store and organize large amounts of valuable and important information due to the growing number of accounts and data they generate," said Marina Titova, vice president, consumer product marketing at Kaspersky. "The most suitable solution is to utilize a trustworthy password manager. This secure and private data vault allows users to easily manage passwords, bank cards, documents, and more from both their desktop and mobile devices."

More information about new Kaspersky Password Manager is available via this link.

To learn more on how to store passwords more securely, click here.

About Kaspersky
Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and specialized security solutions and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

SOURCE Kaspersky

Also from this source

Kaspersky survey finds one in three users have experienced crypto theft; average loss is $97,583

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.