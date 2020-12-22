Kaspersky recognized as Most Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions Provider of 2020 by Global Brands Magazine

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The awards jury selected Kaspersky from a very competitive group of entrants for its exceptional commitment to innovation, advanced threat intelligence, quality, branding activities, customer service and global performance.

The cybersecurity company was honoured in the Technology Awards category after a thorough evaluation of a wide range of indicators and key achievements. These included: overall performance, presence in the global market, threat intelligence services, cybersecurity training, incident response, security assessment and many more.

"We are very pleased and proud to receive this recognition from the Global Brand Awards. This goes to show that the Kaspersky brand and its services are some of the best on the global market. We consistently put huge efforts into the development of our global brand, products and solutions to make sure all our customers trust us, so they can maximize the full potential of their digital technologies," says Andrew Winton, Vice President for Global Marketing at Kaspersky.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual awards program held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), headquartered in the UK. Each year, GBM conducts a series of awards for companies that have stood out among the industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision. This is the eighth edition of the awards.

"We are proud to have announced Kaspersky with this prestigious honor as the 'Most Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions Provider, Global, 2020'. This award speaks volumes about the company's drive towards excellence in innovation that is ahead of its time. The recognition awarded to Kaspersky by Global Brands Magazine is a direct reflection of the company's vision to provide effective cybersecurity solutions to their customers," comments Jay Reddy, Head of Branding at Global Brands Magazine.

As a technology-driven company, Kaspersky never stops innovating and delivering protection that's effective, usable and accessible. The company invests heavily in R&D - more than a third of Kaspersky employees are R&D specialists - and is constantly on the lookout for new forms of innovation, promoting engagement with start-ups and alliance partners through its Open Innovation Program, an initiative of the Kaspersky Innovation Hub. Kaspersky develops world-leading products and solutions that keep every one of its 400 million users and over 250,000 corporate clients digitally secure.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 250,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About Global Brands Magazine (UK)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards was established with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The brand awards bring limelight to organizations who have performed remarkably well in the field of finance, education, hospitality, automobiles, lifestyle, education, real estate and technology. The company also showcases popular shoe, clothing and fashion brands by providing consumers with the latest insights into the branding world. The GBM Brand Awards aim to recognize key players who make progress toward excellence and giving a stage to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for rigorous efforts, with ultimate global recognition.

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited