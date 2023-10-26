Kaspersky Safe Kids adds screen time management in one click

News provided by

Kaspersky

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspersky has announced the launch of an updated version of Kaspersky Safe Kids. The digital parenting app now allows children to request extra device time in one click. Parents no longer need to add extra time in the settings box manually, instead they just need to approve or reject the request by tapping on the notification and setting an additional time limit. This feature is designed to help make communication between parents and children quick and convenient.

According to the scientific study "Screen time among school-aged children 6-14: a systematic review," schoolchildren between the ages of 6 and 14 spent 2.77 hours per day, on average, on screens, and 46.4% of them were on devices for 2 hours or more per day. A recent Kaspersky study also demonstrated that parents' attitudes, beliefs, norms, and behaviors create a shared social environment that affects children's behavior. Ultimately, parents decide how much time kids spend online, and from time to time, they likely find their children asking for extra device time.

With the updated Kaspersky Safe Kids app, children can request extra device time from the main screen in the app. When a child requests extra time, parents will get a notification on their screen, which leads them to the "Request" section. Kids do not need to specify the requested amount of time, parents can choose the appropriate timespan themselves. In addition, there are useful and clear infographics for parents available on the main screen where they can see statistics on used extra time.

The new feature is available when both the parents and children own Android devices or when only the adult has an iOS device. In the future, the feature will be expanded so the simple time request system can be used when both have iOS gadgets. Children will be also available to request extra time from Mac and Windows devices.

"Considering the fact that kids have their own devices from a rather early age, control of screen time is a key feature for effective digital parenting," said Fabiano Tricarico, head of consumer channel, Americas, Kaspersky. "As we develop and improve Kaspersky Safe Kids, we are constantly considering the needs of both parents and children. Before the update, requesting extra device time was not so easy for both parents and kids. We believe that making this task digital will make the communication between adults and little ones more convenient and less stressful."

More information about the updated Kaspersky Safe Kids is available here.

About Kaspersky
Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

SOURCE Kaspersky

