Kaspien Earns Second Consecutive 'Best Places to Work Inland Northwest' Honor

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, was recently named as one of the 2021 "Best Places to Work Inland Northwest." This is the Company's fourth appearance on the list, having previously been recognized in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

First created by the Journal of Business and Best Companies Group in 2016, the 2021 "Best Places to Work Inland Northwest" survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the 35-40 best employers in the Inland Northwest. Scored over a two-part process that includes both an external company review and an internal employee survey, the Best Companies Group selected the companies that they felt most benefit the region's economy, workforce, and businesses.

Kaspien continually seeks to provide employees opportunities for professional growth and development, even within the context of a work-from-home environment. Company-wide efforts to engage employees include monthly lunch and learn events showcasing in-house experts with valuable professional and industry insights, a program which was adjusted to a virtual format in 2020. Kaspien also fosters meaningful connection to the local community. For example, their Charitable Contribution and Giving Committee strives to give back to Spokane in exciting and timely ways. Additionally, Kaspien prioritizes space and time for creativity, participation, and fun through regular events such as last year's online scavenger hunt. Those opportunities, as well as Kaspien's overall commitment to work-life balance and unity, foster rapport and encourage camaraderie among team members.

"Our services and products are only as good as the team building them," said Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra. "We believe we've built an organization and culture which values the whole individual and encourages meaningful contribution toward a shared goal. We're thankful to be consecutively named an IWN Best Place to Work and see this achievement as a charge to continue to develop and evolve our human-forward ethos in the future."

The list-making companies were honored at the Spokane Convention Center with a celebration awards ceremony on October 6, 2021. The rankings will be published in the October 7, 2021 issue of the Journal of Business.

For more information on the Best Places to Work Inland Northwest program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkINW.com.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

