Kaspien Partners with Belly Bandit as New U.S. Amazon Agency to Support Launch of New Product Line

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, today announced its partnership with retail company Belly Bandit to launch "Shop Proof," a new product line of maternity and postpartum apparel. Belly Bandit engaged Kaspien as its primary Amazon seller services agency to support the brand's growth, new product launches, and drive continued success on the Amazon marketplace.

As Belly Bandit's retained seller services agency, Kaspien's primary objective will be driving sales growth for Belly Bandit's existing products and providing expert strategy, infrastructure, and management to sustainably and securely grow the brand on Amazon. The partnership, which encompasses U.S. Amazon sales and marketing, will mark the second time Belly Bandit and Kaspien have worked together. The Company served as the brand's third-party retailer from April 2015 until May 2020, when Belly Bandit opted to create and sell through its own seller account. Belly Bandit reengaged Kaspien as their seller services agency to tap into the Company's operational expertise and proven track record, while retaining maximum control of their representation and margins on the marketplace.

"This partnership offers representation of a new product vertical for Kaspien and logistics solutions, marketing support, and brand visibility for Belly Bandit," said Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra. "Their product and brand story aligns with our expertise and services, and our capabilities are a natural fit for their needs. Kaspien is ready to support and enable Belly Bandit to hit their ambitious goals for this holiday season, and ongoing 2022 objectives."

Kaspien will assist in the launch of Shop Proof via the Company's Agency model, providing an array of services such as appropriating inventory levels, preparing competitor audits and market analyses, creating marketing assets and strategy, and managing and executing brand and product marketing campaigns.



About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading-edge global e-commerce growth platform that helps brands sell more effectively online. The Company deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and expand brands' presence on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing proprietary technologies for supply chain resilience, marketing, brand control, and predictive analytics. Serving thousands of brands, distributors, agencies, and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring its extensive suite of seller services to partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. The Company has a long track record of success in its mission to become number one in GMV for marketplace services. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of partners such as 3M, Funko, Strider Bikes, and UNFI. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

