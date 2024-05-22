Kassie Maroney Named Blue Shield of California Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary

Maroney is a senior healthcare executive with 20 years of finance and actuarial leadership experience

OAKLAND, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kassie Maroney, an accomplished executive and manager with two decades of finance and actuarial leadership experience at major health plans, has been named senior vice president and chief actuary for Blue Shield of California.

Maroney will oversee health plan financial performance at Blue Shield of California, a nonprofit health plan with $24 billion in annual revenue. She will also lead the actuarial, pricing, underwriting, and financial risk and analytics teams.

"Kassie Maroney brings deep experience to this position," said Mike Stuart, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Blue Shield of California. "Her strong business acumen, along with well-aligned leadership abilities in finance and underwriting are integral to this role. Her expertise will help us deliver high-quality affordable health care to the members we serve, and her background closely aligns with our north star of creating a healthcare system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable."

Maroney comes to Blue Shield of California from Health Care Service Corporation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. She previously held leadership and actuarial roles with Florida Blue and Aetna.

Maroney earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Actuarial Science from Drake University and is a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $97 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

