KASSIR PLASTIC SURGERY PRESENTS FACELIFT MASTER COURSE

Experience Advanced Facial Rejuvenation Techniques with Dr. Ramtin Kassir and Distinguished Faculty

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned triple board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir is thrilled to announce an exclusive three-day course on advanced facial rejuvenation techniques, set to refine surgical repertoires and transform practices. This premier educational event will take place in the vibrant heart of New York City from May 3rd through May 5th, providing participants with a unique opportunity to learn from one of the best in the field alongside distinguished international faculty.

Designed for surgeons eager to master the art and science of advanced facelifting techniques, this meticulously curated program offers an immersive experience aimed at enhancing expertise and delivering unparalleled patient outcomes. Participants will engage in hands-on cadaver dissections, in-depth discussions, and live demonstrations, all geared towards elevating skill sets and setting new standards in cosmetic surgery.

"We are excited to welcome participants to New York City for an educational experience like no other," said Dr. Kassir. "This course is specifically designed for surgeons who are looking to incorporate the latest advances in understanding facial anatomy into their aesthetic facial plastic surgery."

The course will cover a range of topics including Endoscopic Deep Plane Brow & Face Lift, Deep Plane Facelifting, and Lip Lifting. Through a guided, hands-on cadaver dissection program, participants will gain valuable insights into advanced and contemporary approaches to facial rejuvenation.

Expert Faculty Include:

Dr Sam Rizk

Dr George Bitar

Dr Ruslan Zuhavsky

Dr James Newman

Dr Yannis Alexandrides

Key learning objectives include:

Describing current concepts in SMAS anatomy

Identifying key anatomical structures

Integrating endoscopic deep plane brow, midface , and lower facelift approaches

The event will be held at Kassir Plastic Surgery, located at 65 East 66th Street, New York, New York 10065, from May 3rd to May 5th, 2024.

Registration rates are as follows:



Up until March 31, 2024 : $6500

: April 1, 2024 , and later: $7335

Limited availability - to reserve your seat today, please register using this link or email [email protected] . Waiting lists are available for any cancellations or future courses.

For more information, including venue details and travel recommendations, please visit www.drkassir.com/course or contact [email protected] .

About Dr. Ramtin Kassir:

Dr. Ramtin Kassir is a Triple Board Certified plastic surgeon renowned for his expertise in facial rejuvenation and cosmetic surgery. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Dr. Kassir is dedicated to providing patients with natural-looking results tailored to their individual needs.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Michelle Aselta

[email protected]

