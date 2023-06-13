KAST Construction Announces that Eight of its Top Executives will Become Partners in the Firm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAST Construction, one of the largest privately held construction companies in the Southeast US, proudly announced today that eight of its top executives have become partners in its ownership group. The new partners are:

Sean Ouellette , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Alex Cervera , Regional VP of Operations, West/ Central Florida

, Regional VP of Operations, West/ Sean Martin , Regional VP of Operations, Southeast Florida

, Regional VP of Operations, Neil Levy , Regional VP of Operations, Miami

, Regional VP of Operations, Michael MacDonald , Senior Vice President/ Division Manager Southeast Florida

, Senior Vice President/ Division Manager Southeast Florida Modesto Millo , Senior Vice President/ Division Manager Miami

, Senior Vice President/ Division Manager Miami Kristine Retetagos , Senior Vice President/ Division Manager West/ Central Florida

, Senior Vice President/ Division Manager West/ Jim Rhinehart , Vice President Market Sector Diversification

"These individuals are our most senior executives, have been with KAST for a long time, and each has played a key role in KASTs expansion throughout the state of Florida. They have always led by example, exemplified our culture, performed as if they were owners through their leadership and exceptional business acumen," said Michael Neal, CEO of KAST Construction.

"As we have scaled our business, we have never lost focus on our culture. The genuine focus on our people combined with KASTs entrepreneurial spirit, truly makes the culture here at KAST unique, motivating and rewarding. This partnership is equally as unique and we are excited and humbled for the opportunity," said Sean Ouellette, COO of KAST Construction.

These additions to KAST's ownership group will not only strengthen the company but add more leadership brainpower into the boardroom to guide KASTs long-term profitable growth. Customers will be excited to deal directly with KAST's principals who will not only have 'skin in the game' but are direct decision makers.

"Our business is and always has been a service industry. It's a fiercely competitive and complex business and I view the growth of our ownership group as a tactical advantage," added Neal. "My business philosophy has always been to surround myself with extremely talented people who understand our business and culture. Each of these individuals exemplifies these traits and it is an absolute honor to call them my partners".

KAST Construction is the largest general contractor headquartered in Palm Beach County and one of the largest privately held construction companies in the Southeast. With offices in West Palm Beach, Miami and Tampa, KAST Construction's core markets include condominium, multifamily, mixed use, senior living, hospitality, private country clubs, office, municipal, educational, and corporate. They are consistently ranked by the media as one of the "Best Places to Work". www.kastbuild.com

