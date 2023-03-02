KAST MEDIA PARTNERS WITH SOUNDSTACK TO POWER PODCAST DELIVERY AND MONETIZATION

Collaboration of Two Independent Companies Ensures Continued Growth of Leading Shows Like The Sarah Silverman Podcast & The Opportunist

PITTSBURGH and LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, and Kast Media , the leader in multi-channel podcasting, today announce a partnership that enables the renowned media company to deliver and monetize its award-winning content more effectively through SoundStack.

"When it comes to podcast technology, there are three essential criteria that will allow Kast to continue to entertain and inform the world through its podcasts," said Colin Thomson, CEO of Kast Media. "First is tech that guarantees content is always delivered seamlessly. Second, that said content earns as much revenue as possible in order to fund a premium production effort. Third, and of tremendous importance, that content and ads always deliver in a way that puts the listener experience first. We believe that this path of independence with SoundStack will allow for this, and are proud to forge the path together."

Kast Media will leverage the SoundStack platform for four fundamental capabilities:

Hosting/distribution across a global content delivery network

Content management in the Podcaster CMS

Enhanced workflow with direct access to SoundStack's product team

Programmatic advertising, by making Kast Media inventory available in the SoundStack Marketplace

Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), which makes podcast advertising more flexible and efficient by serving an ad automatically when an episode is streamed or downloaded, is core to the platform.

"We're thrilled to play a key role in helping incredible shows flourish," said Jon Stephenson, CEO of SoundStack. "Every podcaster needs equal access to innovation that expands their opportunities to reach people and earn more revenue, instead of limiting them. It's a pleasure to partner with a forward-thinking business like Kast that understands how always doing what's best for the creator ultimately benefits everyone – publishers, advertisers, and listeners alike."

About Kast Media

Kast Media is the only remaining major independent podcast network, one of the first leaders in the multi-channel simulcast strategy for show creation and distribution. As a top-10 podcast network, Kast has an extensive portfolio of top 100 shows across all genres, including the narrative and talk spaces, which reach over 13 million unique listeners/viewers per month. Recent successful show development and launches across talk include- The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch and Welcome to the OC - and their entry into narrative originals - The Opportunist and Lost in Panama. Kast continues to expand their footprint in the industry with their unique slate and original development. https://kastmedia.com/

About SoundStack

SoundStack is the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company for every kind of digital audio business – podcasters, digital broadcasters, platforms, advertisers and more. Giving those businesses equal access to big tech that's easy-to-use, and the ability to connect with any provider across the market, SoundStack makes audio creation, delivery, monetization, and analysis simple and effective for everyone. Fully independent, the company's team of 70+ audio tech experts is guided only by what delivers the best results for its 14k+ customers. https://soundstack.com/

