Kastar Brings Standard-Driven High-tack MS Polymer Sealants to Global Green Construction Markets

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastar, a Chinese high-tech sealant manufacturer and contributor to the country's silane-modified polymer (MS Polymer) sealant standards, has introduced high-tack MS Polymer sealants to address tightening environmental and performance requirements in global construction markets.

Kastar’s High-tack MS polymer sealant applied at a washbasin and wall joint, commonly used for bathroom sealing and interior construction applications.

These days, low-emission materials and real staying power aren't nice-to-haves anymore—they're must-haves. Sealants are under the microscope more than ever when it comes to worker safety and how well they hold up over decades. In places like the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand, contractors and specifiers are ditching old-school solvent-based or polyurethane sealants for cleaner options that still deliver serious bonding strength without the health or compliance headaches.

The high-tack MS Polymer sealant is formulated without solvents or isocyanates and cures through moisture, combining early holding strength with long-term elastic performance. It bonds effectively with a broad range of commonly used construction substrates: concrete, metals, brickwork, even tricky coated surfaces. That makes it handy for new construction or fixing up older buildings.

From Standards Development to On-Site Performance

Kastar didn't just read the standards, but helped write them. Sitting at the table for several of China's national MS polymer sealant standards gave the team an inside look at exactly where products usually fail the tests and fall apart on site.

That firsthand standards experience shapes everything they do in the lab. Instead of chasing one standout spec, they build high-tack MS Polymer sealants that simply work reliably—no matter the weather, the surface, or the job site conditions.

"Being involved in standards work gives us a clearer view of where sealant failures tend to occur in real-world use," said Tom Zhou, Chief Engineer at Kastar. "That experience allows us to focus product development on stability, compatibility, and long-term reliability, not just short-term adhesion."

Addressing Real Construction Trade-Offs

On real job sites, sealants are rarely judged on one factor alone. Contractors need products that grab quickly, apply smoothly, and still hold up years down the line. Push too hard for speed, and long-term durability can suffer. Focus only on longevity, and installation efficiency often takes a hit.

Kastar's high-tack MS Polymer sealant is designed with this balance in mind. It offers strong early adhesion to keep work moving, while maintaining the flexibility needed to handle joint movement and day-to-day exposure once cured. This helps contractors stay on schedule without having to compromise on performance later.

Once cured, the sealant can be painted over using many commonly used architectural coatings, making it easier to integrate into finished surfaces—particularly in interior spaces and renovation work where appearance and efficiency matter.

Quality Control Backed by Scale and Testing

Getting the same performance batch after batch is everything in this business, especially when product is shipping halfway around the world. Kastar runs a 50,000 m2 modern plant with its own CMA-certified lab that puts every run through rigorous checks. They keep samples from each batch on file and test across more than 100 parameters, supporting consistent product quality across production batches.

Kastar doesn't rest on yesterday's formula either. Three in-house R&D labs focus specifically on silicone sealants, MS polymer materials, and specialty functional sealants. It also works closely with Tsinghua University to tweak recipes and develop versions that handle everything from freezing winters to scorching summers.

Positioning for Global Markets

Backed by 27 years of experience specializing in construction adhesive sealants and strict quality control systems, Kastar supplies products across North America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company offers OEM and ODM services, allowing partners to customize formulation characteristics, packaging, and branding to align with local regulations and market expectations.

As construction standards continue to evolve across regions, Kastar sees its MS polymer sealant portfolio as a practical response to growing demands for environmental compliance, performance reliability, and dependable supply.

About Kastar

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Foshan, China, Kastar is a core brand of Kater Adhesive Industrial Co., Ltd., a national high-tech manufacturer specializing in construction sealants and adhesives, with a focus on MS polymer technologies. The brand offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including hybrid MS sealants, polyether sealants, silicone sealants, fireproof sealants, and nail-free sealants, serving both standard and customized construction applications.

As a contributor to industry standards and an experienced global exporter, Kater Adhesive Industrial Co., Ltd., through its Kastar brand, is committed to delivering environmentally responsible, performance-driven sealing solutions for safer and more reliable building projects worldwide.

