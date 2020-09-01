Kasten Announces Kubernetes Backup and Recovery Capabilities for Bottlerocket Launch on AWS

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten, a market leader for Kubernetes data management, today announced that its K10 data management platform will provide support for Bottlerocket, a new open-source operating system purpose-built for hosting containers built by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Security and operational scale are key enterprise concerns for container orchestration, and now Kasten provides critical capabilities for backup and recovery, disaster recovery (DR), and application mobility for containerized applications leveraging Kubernetes on Bottlerocket.

"Security and scale are some of the top priorities for customers running container-based workloads," said Peder Ulander, Director, Open Source, AWS Marketing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Our latest collaboration with Kasten builds on our existing relationship to address these priorities for mutual customers. Kasten K10 for Kubernetes application backup and mobility features work on Bottlerocket's OS to provide customers with a scalable foundation, and adding an additional layer of protection."

Built by AWS, Bottlerocket is a free and open-source Linux-based OS focused on security and maintainability, providing a reliable, consistent, and safe platform for container-based workloads that can also be used with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). K10's integration with Bottlerocket enables enterprise operations teams to:

Reduce attack surface: Further protection is added by a reduction in the amount of software included in the operating system. This eliminates components that can be used in executing or escalating an attack like a shell, interpreters like Python, and even SSH. K10's deep integration with AWS services like Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), RBAC for secure operations, and end-to-end encryption also further enhances security posture.





"Kasten's K10 data management platform runs on AWS and is integrated with several AWS services including Amazon EBS, Amazon RDS, and IAM. Enterprises use K10 to perform critical functions like application-centric backup and granular recoveries of their Kubernetes applications running on AWS with Amazon EKS, as well as other Kubernetes distributions," said Gaurav Rishi, Head of Product, Kasten. "With the added integration of Kasten K10 on Bottlerocket, customers using the new OS can now also take advantage of the added security and operational benefits like image-based updates."

For more information on getting started with Kasten K10 with Bottlerocket, please visit: https://www.kasten.io/try-kasten-k10 .

About Kasten

Kasten is tackling Day 2 data management challenges to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kasten is funded by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

