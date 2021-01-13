Kasten by Veeam Kicks Off 2021 as the Kubernetes Data Management Leader with 500% Growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam , the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, announced today that it achieved two significant growth milestones to start 2021—500% growth year-over-year (YoY) for Q4 2020 in both revenue and customers. This achievement concludes a momentous year for Kasten in which it was acquired by Veeam , the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, and drove record adoption for its Kubernetes data management platform .

"2020 introduced countless challenges that will have a lasting impact on us personally and professionally. But it also showed us how important Kasten is in the fabric of the industry and communities it's part of," said Niraj Tolia, President and General Manager, Kasten. "We're excited to kick off 2021 on a high note, having achieved several prestigious industry awards and recognition as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection in the last year. We are continuing this momentum alongside Veeam to address the data management needs of modern enterprises that rely on technologies that support a strong Kubernetes ecosystem, like the Kasten data management platform."

Gartner predicts that by 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, up from less than 30% today. 1Kasten currently protects millions of containers in production and can scale to protect massive multi-cluster deployments with multiple hundreds of nodes in enterprise environments. The company continues to see significant interest in container-specific data management solutions from high-performance enterprise segments like banking and the financial sector, 5G, and edge computing. For industries like these that rely heavily on Kubernetes, Kasten released two major commercial updates to its platform in the past year, v2.5 and v3.0 , as well as countless capabilities and features that accommodate multi-tenant cloud environments, automate data migration, and deliver scalable backup, disaster recovery and application mobility across enterprise Kubernetes deployments.

"Kasten has been instrumental in our approach to providing new strategies for enterprise grade data protection to our customers with containers and microservices in our new private cloud offering. Leveraging Kasten, Visma now provides a secure Kubernetes-native data management BaaS (backup as a service) platform to ensure SLAs are met for customers with critical applications and strict backup/restore and disaster recovery requirements to protect against accidental data loss, issues from ransomware, or a catastrophic event," said Karim Blidi, System Manager, Visma.

The rapidly changing needs of digital enterprises alongside accelerated Kubernetes adoption is fueling significant demand for Kubernetes-native data management solutions. As a result, Kasten is quickly growing, tripling its headcount as it expands in the Americas and internationally across EMEA. Kasten's expansion has been aided by its acquisition by Veeam, enabling the company to increase R&D, promote sales efforts, and enhance customer support across geographies, industries, and markets as they embrace future-ready architectures.

"The world of enterprise data protection is quickly changing—it's on the cusp of a major evolution," said Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, ESG. "As businesses transition from on-prem infrastructure and legacy models for backup, disaster recovery, and mobility to hybrid or cloud-centric models, our research shows that the use of data to support digital transformation will emphasize the role of intelligent data management and protection in enterprise IT operations. The data management ecosystem will be largely influenced by the role that supporting technologies like Kubernetes will play in orchestrating enterprise applications and infrastructure. Recent ESG research shows that organizations must improve their abilities to support changing container workflows and modalities as the industry works toward more autonomous and intelligent data management capabilities. That is where Kasten by Veeam can help."

Kasten recently formalized its relationship with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), upgrading to a Platinum Membership and increasing its investment to support a more robust cloud-native community. It continues to contribute to the Kubernetes Storage Special Interest Group and the Data Protection Working Group in Kubernetes to improve storage operations and promote data protection support for the Kubernetes community. The company also continues to maintain Kanister , an open source project that enhances support for and execution of data management tasks for databases and NoSQL systems running in Kubernetes, and support the development of kopia , a fast and secure open-source tool to manage backups.

