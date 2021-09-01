Kasten by Veeam Provides Secure, Reliable Backup of Kubernetes Data and Applications for the CyberPeace Institute

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam®, the market leader for Kubernetes Backup, today announced that the CyberPeace Institute has deployed Kasten K10 to protect its Kubernetes applications and reduce the risk of data loss and corruption.

The CyberPeace Institute is an independent non-governmental organization that protects vulnerable civilian populations from cyber threats, and relies on Kubernetes to develop applications to analyze, research, and investigate attacks. The organization selected Kasten K10 to protect these applications used by cybersecurity experts and the public at large, with its easy-to-use, high-performance backup, disaster recovery and application mobility capabilities across its entire hybrid cloud infrastructure.

"Secure and resilient protection for all our Kubernetes applications gives us the peace of mind that our partners and users will have uninterrupted access to our services during their greatest times of need -- before, during, and after a cyberattack," said Bruno Halopeau, Chief Technology Officer, CyberPeace Institute. "Kasten by Veeam is a true partner in our mission to promote the rights of people to security, dignity, and equity in cyberspace. Kasten K10 is instrumental in supporting our ability to help vulnerable populations prepare for and recover from cyberattacks, while advancing cybersecurity laws at all levels."

The CyberPeace Institute's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team was using an open-source backup solution that was time-consuming to configure, and lacked the ability to provide rapid, seamless backup. The organization has numerous data protection and security requirements, multiple Kubernetes clusters in its multi-cloud environment, and uses multiple CI/CD tools, DevOps monitoring tools, and databases. The CyberPeace Institute found Kasten K10 to be more robust and easier-to-use than its prior data protection solutions for secure, enterprise-ready data protection for all its Kubernetes applications without additional operational Kubernetes expertise.

"The CyberPeace Institute is a groundbreaking organization that protects vulnerable populations from falling prey to vicious cyberattacks. It is critical that these groups have unobstructed access to its applications and data - hardened backup, disaster recovery, and data mobility capabilities are an integral part of this," said Trevor Seim, Head of Sales, Kasten by Veeam. "Kasten by Veeam is proud to support the work of the institute by alleviating the development headaches and data uncertainty that detract from its core mission, particularly as cyberattacks like ransomware are increasingly disruptive."

The CyberPeace Institute found Kasten K10 to be more robust and easier-to-use than its prior data protection solutions. Kasten K10 offers one-click operation, deployment in minutes, an intuitive GUI, lower operating overhead, and faster development cycles.

"Traditional backup paradigms and processes don't work with Kubernetes applications. The speed of change and the diversity of components involved require a new approach, especially when the data protection solution is also a mechanism for enabling data mobility and advanced data services," according to GigaOm analyst, Enrico Signoretti, in the Key Criteria for Evaluating Kubernetes Data Protection .

Kasten K10 ensures the organization can easily perform compliance and restore testing to meet regulatory standards while providing flexibility, mobility, and scalability to support future applications. By reducing operational overhead, simplifying backup and recovery, and enabling non-technical team members to perform data management tasks, Kasten K10 helps the CyberPeace Institute save costs, time and resources dedicated to data protection.

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten is an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam, and the award-winning leader in Kubernetes Backup and Disaster Recovery. Kasten helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity.

