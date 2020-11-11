Kasten Introduces Multi-Cluster, Multi-Tenant Kubernetes-Native Data Management in K10 v3.0

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam , the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced Kasten K10 v3.0 ahead of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020 and Cloud-Native Data Management Day . K10 v3.0, Kasten's first major update to its Kubernetes data management platform following its acquisition by Veeam, introduces new capabilities that enable enterprises to deploy Kasten's Kubernetes-native backup, disaster recovery, and application migration capabilities across multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments and multi-tenant cloud environments.

"K10 v3.0 makes it quick and easy to define policies, manage multiple clusters and see the status of critical parameters across an entire fleet of Kubernetes deployments all from within the K10 dashboard. We're watching the growing dependence on multi-tenant Kubernetes deployments within singular enterprises before our eyes, which is why we're making it easy to manage data at greater scale with greater environmental complexity without sacrificing agility, performance and security," said Niraj Tolia, President and General Manager, Kasten. "These capabilities build on the security and operational simplicity pillars of K10 to support data management at the cloud-native scale enterprises demand."

With enhanced flexibility and portability to help ITOps and CloudOps teams protect and scale Kubernetes deployments, K10's data management capabilities can now be applied across multi-tenant cloud environments and support complex multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments, which are both increasingly common in enterprises today. According to industry sources , roughly 20% of enterprise Kubernetes deployments now have more than 50 Kubernetes clusters in production with accelerated adoption expected.

"Kubernetes users need to take into account how data management solutions are deployed and managed in complex multi-cluster environments. Additionally, multi-tenancy is one of the fundamental pillars of Kubernetes data protection. Solutions must operate concurrently with multiple users on different Kubernetes namespaces, availability zones, and cloud regions," said Enrico Signoretti, Senior Data Storage Analyst, GigaOm, in the Key Criteria for Evaluating Kubernetes Data Protection Market Landscape Report . "The most flexible solutions are those able to go beyond data protection to simplify operations and speed up data management tasks for administrators and developers."

Kasten K10 is quick to deploy and easy to use, managed via the K10 dashboard or cloud-native Kubernetes-based APIs. It has the versatility to accommodate complex applications easily with high degrees of automation and portability so cloud and operations teams can ensure productivity, scalability, and security. A number of enhancements introduced in K10 v3.0 address these capabilities with simplicity in mind, including:

Multi-cluster dashboard views : When multiple clusters are present, the K10 multi-cluster dashboard provides a simple way to get the aggregate and real-time status of critical parameters including the total number of clusters, policies, applications.

: When multiple clusters are present, the K10 multi-cluster dashboard provides a simple way to get the aggregate and real-time status of critical parameters including the total number of clusters, policies, applications. Kubernetes-native security authentication : K10 supports multiple authentication methods, including Token-based, OIDC, Red Hat OpenShift OAuth Proxy, and others, so that fine-grained role-based access control (RBAC) can be used to ensure appropriate levels of access and action within and across clusters.

: K10 supports multiple authentication methods, including Token-based, OIDC, Red Hat OpenShift OAuth Proxy, and others, so that fine-grained role-based access control (RBAC) can be used to ensure appropriate levels of access and action within and across clusters. Cross-cluster policy enforcement: K10 provides the ability to define global policies on a primary cluster that can be selectively applied to secondary clusters to simplify the management of backups at scale through automation.

K10 provides the ability to define global policies on a primary cluster that can be selectively applied to secondary clusters to simplify the management of backups at scale through automation. Custom Cluster Group Definitions: K10 enables users to create their own groupings and individual clusters that can belong to many distributions. This makes it easy to distribute global policies to any logical group of clusters with the click of a button.

K10 enables users to create their own groupings and individual clusters that can belong to many distributions. This makes it easy to distribute global policies to any logical group of clusters with the click of a button. Individual Cluster Shifting: K10 delivers the ability to easily search for an individual cluster and seamlessly switch to it for additional views into cluster related resources and the ability to define and operate on policies specific only to that cluster.

"Our Kubernetes deployments are becoming more complex on a regular basis as our company increases the number of clusters in production and the number of business units that are using various Kubernetes applications," said Kirk Price, Director of Systems Engineering at William Hill. "Kasten has provided us with the assurance that our data is protected across our expansive cloud-native environments. The Kubernetes-native data management capabilities in Kasten's K10 platform help us seamlessly and securely scale operations while accommodating the accelerated growth of Kubernetes as we continue our digital transformation efforts."

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020 attendees can visit Kasten's virtual booth located in the expo Silver Hall A for product demos throughout the event.

For more information on the new capabilities released in K10 v3.0 or to try K10 for free, please visit kasten.io .





About Kasten

Kasten is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Kasten helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten, an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam, has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

