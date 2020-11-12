Kasten Named Top Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam® , the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced it has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the " GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection ." GigaOm analysts ranked Kasten in the top position among other Kubernetes data protection providers, recognizing K10, its Kubernetes data management platform, for its ease of use, scalability and performance. The report highlighted K10's focus on cloud-native data protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, underscoring the importance of its deep integration with Kubernetes in delivering industry-leading backup, disaster recovery, and application mobility for both large- and small-scale infrastructures.

"Kasten is a clear leader in the Kubernetes Data Protection market - its level of innovation is ahead of any of its direct competitors. Its Kubernetes-native data management solution, K10, is one of the most advanced and offers unparalleled ease of use, scalability, and efficiency, which is critical for large scale, multi-cloud enterprises," said Enrico Signoretti, Senior Data Storage Analyst, GigaOm. "Kasten's recent acquisition by Veeam is another key point of differentiation that puts it above the competition. The combined power of Kasten and Veeam solutions will be a major enabler for enterprises transitioning from monoliths to containers and microservices."

The GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection was published on the heels of the launch of K10 v3.0 , Kasten's first major platform update since it was acquired by Veeam , the leader in backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™. K10 v.3.0 introduced new capabilities that enable enterprises to deploy Kasten's Kubernetes-native backup, disaster recovery, and application migration capabilities across multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments and multi-tenant cloud environments.

"Cloud-native environments become increasingly complex as enterprises expand Kubernetes deployments to accommodate greater scale and more applications. Data management, protection, and security also become more complex in these scenarios," said Niraj Tolia, President and General Manager, Kasten. "GigaOm's latest Kubernetes Data Protection report underscores the importance of flexible, multi-platform, and readily adaptable capabilities to mitigate this complexity. Kasten is proud that K10 has been selected as the top solution for simple, scalable, and secure data management with the flexibility modern enterprises need."

GigaOm called out the quality of K10's GUI, the consistency of its APIs, and the handy functionality of its CLI to note its ease of use. The report also highlighted Kasten's strong focus on security, monitoring, auditing, and authentication with its support for several identity management services, high quality encryption capabilities, and Prometheus integration.

To download a copy of the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection, please click here .

For more information on K10 or to try it for free , please visit kasten.io .

About Kasten

Kasten is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Kasten helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten, an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam, has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Kasten

646-741-8358

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasten

Related Links

https://www.kasten.io

