Kasten to Host Cloud-Native Data Management Day During KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam , the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced that it will be hosting Cloud-Native Data Management Day , a co-located community event as part of this year's KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America , on November 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

The event will bring together various stakeholders in the Kubernetes storage, application backup, and mobility community to discuss and share current challenges and solutions in cloud-native data management. Sessions and panels will focus on sharing customer journeys and spotlighting industry expertise across storage, data services, and backup vendors, offering practical knowledge sharing.

Agenda highlights include:

State of State in the Cloud-Native Ecosystem featuring Erin A. Boyd , CNCF Storage SIG Chair and Software Engineer, Apple

featuring , CNCF Storage SIG Chair and Software Engineer, Apple Beyond Kubernetes Storage: Cloud-Native Data Management featuring Enrico Signoretti , Senior Data Storage Analyst, GigaOm

featuring , Senior Data Storage Analyst, GigaOm Essential Building Blocks of the Cloud-Native Data Stack featuring Danny Allan Chief Technology Officer, Veeam Software; Joe Fernandes , VP and GM, Core Cloud Platforms, Red Hat; Dave Strebel , Azure Global Architect - Open Source Cloud Development, Microsoft; and Gaurav Rishi , Head of Product, Kasten

featuring Chief Technology Officer, Veeam Software; , VP and GM, Core Cloud Platforms, Red Hat; , Azure Global Architect - Open Source Cloud Development, Microsoft; and , Head of Product, Kasten People and Cloud-Native Data Management: Change in Roles featuring Demetrius Malbrough , Founder, Data Protection Gumbo, and Principal Technical Product Marketing Manager, Puppet

featuring , Founder, Data Protection Gumbo, and Principal Technical Product Marketing Manager, Puppet Stateful Serverless featuring Anshu Agarwal , CEO and Co-founder, Nimbella

featuring , CEO and Co-founder, Nimbella What Lies Ahead… featuring Madhura Maskasky , Co-founder and VP Product, Platform9 Systems; Madhuri Yechuri , Founder and CEO, Elotl; Sam Ramji , Chief Strategy Officer, DataStax; Suresh Somasundaram , Head of 5G Platform and Cloud Engineering, Mavenir; and Vaibhav Kamra , Chief Technology Officer, Kasten.

Open and closing remarks will be made by Niraj Tolia, President and General Manager, Kasten. Cloud-Native Data Management Day will also include several real world case studies that highlight best practices, tips and advice for cloud-native backup and recovery, multi-cloud data management, and integrating DevSecOps and data management in AWS environments.

To register for Cloud-Native Data Management Day, click here . Pre-registration is required. All registration fees will be donated to Girls Who Code .

