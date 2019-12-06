Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball Among National Law Journal's Elite Trial Lawyers Finalists

HOUSTON and OCALA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers at Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball are named among the finalists for the National Law Journal's Elite Trial Lawyers "Law Firm of the Year" for products liability litigation based on a string of recent legal victories that include large jury verdicts and numerous major settlements.

The firm was selected among more than 300 nominations for the honor, which highlights the team's experience and active nationwide trial docket in more than two dozen states. Honorees will be announced Jan. 20 in Miami at the National Trial Lawyers Summit, a gathering of the nation's outstanding civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys.

Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball has developed special expertise in tire defect litigation, including successfully mounting aggressive discovery battles with multinational tire and automotive corporations.

Firm successes within the last 18 months include:

A $6.7 million jury verdict for the family of a Louisiana man who was killed when a defective truck tire experienced sidewall zipper failure and exploded while he was inflating it.

jury verdict for the family of a man who was killed when a defective truck tire experienced sidewall zipper failure and exploded while he was inflating it. An $11.7 million product defect verdict and four related confidential settlements for a New Jersey woman whose arm was severed after her car struck a large truck tire retread on the road.

product defect verdict and four related confidential settlements for a woman whose arm was severed after her car struck a large truck tire retread on the road. Numerous tire defect settlements with significant confidential awards against some of the world's largest tire and automotive companies, including Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Bridgestone Tire and Michelin.

A successful challenge at the Minnesota Supreme Court in a closely watched case, Bandemer v Ford Motor Company , that attracted amicus support. Ford has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the firm is working in tandem with Stanford Law School on this matter.

, that attracted amicus support. Ford has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the firm is working in tandem with on this matter. The firm has served as lead counsel in high-profile defamation litigation against Alex Jones and InfoWars on behalf of parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Based in Ocala, Florida, and Houston, trial lawyers at Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball LLP have hard-earned expertise in cases against global tire manufacturers over tire defects that can cause vehicles to lose control and roll over, often at highway speeds and without warning. The firm is a nationwide leader in securing verdicts and settlements against the world's largest tire and vehicle manufacturers. For more information, visit TheTireLawyers.com .

