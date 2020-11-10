Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball Trial Lawyers Earn National Honors

HOUSTON and OCALA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three veteran trial lawyers from Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball have been singled out by peer-review guide Super Lawyers for their litigation success at holding tire manufacturers accountable for defective and dangerous tires.

Attorneys Bruce Kaster, Wes Ball and Kyle Farrar earned repeat recognition on the prestigious list based on feedback from peer lawyers and the team's string of wins in hard-fought litigation against domestic and international tire manufacturers. They were honored for products liability and plaintiff personal injury work.

Along with firm co-founder and trailblazing trial lawyer Skip Lynch, they have earned record verdicts and settlements across the U.S. on behalf of victims of vehicle crashes caused by defective tire treads. Their work has helped shine a light on the need for transparency and better oversight of tire manufacturers.

Mr. Kaster marked his fifth year on the Florida Super Lawyers list. Messrs. Farrar and Ball have made the Texas Super Lawyers list every year since 2014 and before that were on the Rising Stars list of up-and-coming young lawyers.

Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball trial lawyers are authorities on accidents caused by defective tire treads, litigating high-profile lawsuits against domestic and international manufacturers in China, South Korea and Japan. They have managed to obtain closely guarded internal documents that revealed previously unknown design and manufacturing defects. Theirs is the only U.S. law firm to have secured court orders to inspect Asian tire manufacturers and to conduct an inspection of such plants.

"We're dedicated to holding manufacturers accountable for the safety of these products, and we're proud to earn this recognition from our legal peers," said Mr. Kaster.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, uses a patented selection process involving peer nominations and independent research. No more than 5 percent of a state's lawyers can be selected.

About Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball

Based in Ocala, Florida, and Houston, trial lawyers at Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball have hard-earned expertise in cases against global vehicle and tire manufacturers over various defects that can cause significant injuries and death. The firm is a nationwide leader in securing verdicts and settlements against the world's largest tire and vehicle manufacturers. For more information, visit www.TheTireLawyers.com and www.FBtrial.com.

