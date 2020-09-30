Kastle and George Washington University Partner to get Business back to the Office Safely

GW's multidisciplinary team includes public health experts from Milken Institute School of Public Health, as well as pathology, infectious disease, and emergency medicine specialists from GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the GW Medical Faculty Associates.

The partnership will also look at ways that Kastle's access control and video management technology solutions can be used to help public health officials as they begin implementing health screenings and contact tracing to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Securing more than 41,000 businesses, 3,600 buildings, and 1.3m cardholders, Kastle is the nation's leading security managed services provider.

"We are pleased to partner with GW and two of the leading schools of public health and medicine in the country," said Kastle CEO Haniel Lynn. "We both share a common belief that for America to successfully return to the office, we need to work together in unprecedented ways across all stakeholders in the building, from owners and operators, to tenants, to visitors. We look forward to sharing work from our collaboration in real time to help building owners and tenants."

"We are impressed by Kastle's commitment to public health. They have already integrated a lot of public health measures into KastleSafeSpaces," said Gene Migliaccio, DrPH, associate dean for applied public health at Milken Institute School of Public Health at GW. "We look forward to working with Kastle to bring the latest thinking about a safe return to the office to stakeholders all over the country."

Public health and medical experts recommend that building owners, managers, and operators as well as employers work to create a healthy workplace environment before resuming normal business operations.

"The Covid-19 pandemic necessitates that clinicians, public health specialists, and business leaders innovate and collaborate to find meaningful and actionable solutions to the problems faced by our communities," said Tenagne Haile-Mariam, MD, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. "The Kastle-GW collaboration is emblematic of such a collaboration and underscores the commitment of both institutions to craft and implement programs that increase the health and welfare of the communities that they serve. We are honored to be part of such a collaboration."

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on CIO Review's 2019 List of Top 10 Physical Security Providers. For more information about KastleSafeSpaces or any of the other advanced security innovations from Kastle Systems visit https://www.kastle.com.

About Milken Institute School of Public Health at GW

Established in July 1997 as the School of Public Health and Health Services, Milken Institute School of Public Health is the only school of public health in the nation's capital. Today, more than 1,700 students from almost every U.S. state and 39 countries pursue undergraduate, graduate and doctoral-level degrees in public health. The school also offers an online Master of Public Health, [email protected], and an online Executive Master of Health Administration, [email protected], which allow students to pursue their degree from anywhere in the world.

About the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Founded in 1824, the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is the 11th oldest medical school in the country and the first in the nation's capital. Since its establishment, the school has been at the forefront of medical education and has grown to include highly-ranked programs in the health and biomedical sciences. With dozens of top-tier residency programs, SMHS is a competitive and esteemed destination for medical school graduates across the country. Today, students and residents are exposed to some of the most innovative educational techniques, taught by world-renowned faculty members, in state-of-the-art facilities. smhs.gwu.edu

About the GW Medical Faculty Associates

The GW Medical Faculty Associates is one of the largest physician practice groups in the Washington, DC metropolitan region with 750 physicians and 52 specialties in over 30 locations. Its physicians teach at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and serve patients at the GW Hospital and throughout the community. GWDocs.com

