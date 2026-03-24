Kastle Delivers Industry First: Mobile Credential Standardization Across Apple, Google, and Samsung at Enterprise Scale

Kastle eliminates platform compatibility barriers through Aliro credentials, letting

anyone use their smartphone as a universal building key — regardless of access platform

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastle, a leading provider of managed physical security services, announced today that it is the first company to roll out Aliro 1.0 credentials across mobile wallets of Apple, Google, and Samsung. This milestone makes Kastle the first to certify a fully interoperable credential standard across all three platforms, helping to accelerate widespread adoption of mobile access.

Today mixed-use buildings, tenant spaces, parking, and amenities often operate independent security systems. Kastle is delivering Aliro-enabled readers, secure cloud-based credential management, and Aliro wallet-based mobile credentials across Apple, Google, and Samsung platforms that will end that fragmentation. For owners and enterprises, that means fewer silos, greater flexibility, and infrastructure built to adapt. Kastle-issued mobile credentials built on Aliro 1.0 work with any reader or manufacturer, eliminating vendor lock-in.

"For years, building owners and tenants were trapped in closed ecosystems and locked into fragmented, proprietary systems with no path forward. That's the legacy problem Kastle set out to solve. By championing interoperability and establishing a common standard through Aliro, we've finally broken down these silos. For the first time, workers can use their mobile phones seamlessly to access offices and commercial buildings across different platforms and manufacturers. This is the future of work and Kastle is driving it."— Haniel Lynn, CEO of Kastle

The Aliro 1.0 Specification, introduced by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), is the world's first interoperable, non-proprietary secure standard for mobile credentials and just launched in February 2026, through partnerships with industry leaders like Kastle, Google, Apple, and Samsung. By aligning early with the secure, interoperable framework, Kastle is accelerating adoption across commercial real estate, multifamily, and enterprise environments—bringing simplicity to what has historically been a fragmented experience.

To learn more about Kastle's Aliro-enabled solutions, visit: www.kastle.com/aliro.

About Kastle

Kastle has been a leader in the security industry since 1972, providing state-of-the-art managed security solutions that protect more than 3,600 properties and 41,000 businesses across the United States and Australia. Kastle's services include access control, video surveillance, visitor management, identity management, and more, all delivered through its innovative cloud-based platform. With a commitment to open architecture integration, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive managed services, Kastle enables clients to achieve operational efficiency, scalability, and peace of mind without the burden of managing complex security systems. For more information, visit: www.kastle.com

Media Contact:

Andrea Mahoney

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SOURCE Kastle Systems