Kastle Named to Inc. Media's Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Kastle honored for its support of entrepreneurial business partners in keeping their workplaces and people safe as well as productive so they can flourish

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media last week announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startup businesses grow. The list recognizes Kastle among 389 firms in health and wellness, security technology, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

Kastle honored by Inc. Media receiving a 2023 Power Partner Award for its support of entrepreneurial business partners in keeping their workplaces and people safe as well as productive so they can flourish.
All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We're honored to be among Inc. Media's 2023 Power Partner Award recipients and grateful for the feedback our clients provided to Inc. to earn Kastle this recognition," said Haniel Lynn, CEO of Kastle. "Our goal is to be a trusted partner for our clients to help keep their workplace and workers safe and productive so they can flourish. It's rewarding to know your service efforts have some role in their long-term business success." 

Kastle provides security technology as a managed service to over 50,000 businesses nationwide from start-ups to Fortune 500 businesses, commercial real estate properties to multifamily communities across 47 states. Kastle is widely recognized as the leader in cloud-based workplace access control as demonstrated in the acclaimed Kastle Back-to-Work Barometer office occupancy index which has become the benchmark for nationwide workplace occupancy in the post-pandemic hybrid world.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at: https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Kastle

Kastle delivers state-of-the-art solutions that include access control, video surveillance, visitor management, and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is a 2023 CREtech Real Estate Technology Award (RETAS) Grand Prize recipient.

For more information about KastleAccess, KastleResident, Kastle Videocom, or any other advanced property technology innovations from Kastle Systems, contact Kyle McAdams, Marketing Vice President, at [email protected].

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

