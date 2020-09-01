Kastle Systems Expands Video-Based Remote Security Program for Office Buildings, Office Suites and Multifamily Properties During COVID-19

This set of cloud-based services enables customers managing commercial or apartment buildings, as well as those tenants monitoring an office space, to access their video surveillance footage from anywhere on any device. Clients can either self-monitor their spaces with live viewing through 24x7 recording and push notifications, or employ Kastle's monitoring expertise using smart cameras with artificial intelligence to provide real-time incident response from a new U.S.-based Video Security Operations Center (VSOC) located in Falls Church, VA.

The tailored service offering includes live VSOC-supported options that can help augment or replace guard staff to oversee empty commercial spaces or overcrowded multifamily amenity areas. These include dispensing live remote audio talk-down, which Kastle has used for more than a decade to actively dissuade on-premise intruders, as well as remote video patrols to make regular video sweeps across a property.

"With a longer timeframe for a full return to normal office activity and a growing concern about crime and security during this delay, we reshaped our existing video services to meet an immediate need for innovative, modern security coverage at lower cost for commercial office buildings and multifamily properties," said Kastle CEO Haniel Lynn. "We see KastleSafeVideo as a safe and secure bridge to a broader return to the office that the KastleSafeSpaces platform can help facilitate."

Kastle Systems remains committed to providing smarter security for a safer world during the pandemic and as Americans return to the workplace over time, continuing to invest in video services and expanding their VSOC to handle the increased demand with 100% U.S.-based remote video guarding.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on CIO Review's 2019 List of Top 10 Physical Security Providers.

