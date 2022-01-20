Kastle Systems is Selected as Preferred Security Vendor by Technical Risk Underwriters

TRU selected Kastle as a Preferred Security Vendor in large part due to the unique Kastle MobileSentry video surveillance solution. MobileSentry enables construction site operators to save on high costs associated with in-person after-hours security guards by employing smart, analytic-enabled cameras with artificial intelligence to monitor the site, and alert live remote Kastle agents when suspicious activity is captured. Agents can then view the video feed in real time to assess the situation and respond if necessary, with live audio talk down deterrents or by calling to law enforcement if necessary. This visual assessment enables proactive response to a threat but also avoids the error and expense of false alarms if no legitimate risk is detected. Also, MobileSentry provides cloud-based storage of relevant video footage for up to two years of easy remote retrieval if needed for forensic investigation purposes.

"Kastle is proud to be named a Preferred Security Vendor by TRU. Our priority at Kastle is to protect our clients' sites and provide them with the most reliable and cost-efficient security technology and security solutions, like MobileSentry, from groundbreaking day through to ongoing building operations of a completed structure," said Haniel Lynn, CEO of Kastle. "We are eager to continue our work to protect TRU-insured assets and sites around the country."

"The solutions and level of service offered by Kastle Systems aligns with our overall need to secure our risks, and TRU is pleased to include Kastle Systems on our approved vendor list. With Kastle, we can provide our insureds with more options for best-in-class security services," said Joseph Amodeo, Director of Engineering, Technical Risk Underwriters.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the property technology industry since 1972 with advanced technology solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on Silicon Review's 2021 Five Best Security Companies to Watch list.

For more information about MobileSentry or any of the other advanced security innovations from Kastle Systems, contact Jake Heinz, Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected] .

About Technical Risk Underwriters

Technical Risk Underwriters (TRU) is a specialty underwriter of first-party insurance for Course of Construction (COC) risks. TRU's professional engineers and construction specialists have the skill, knowledge and experience to advise on complex exposures.

For over a decade, TRU has been refining its exclusive suite of insurance products, developed specifically for construction risk managers in need of a new approach to insuring their projects. Learn more at truins.com.

Technical Risk Underwriters is a series of RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. Technical Risk Underwriters works directly with brokers, agents and insurance carriers, and as such does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Insurance Services, LLC (License #0E50879). ©2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (NYSE: RYAN)

