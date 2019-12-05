Kastle Systems Launches RealPage Integration to Enable the Most Efficient Access Control Management for Multifamily Properties

What this Kastle integration provides to RealPage Onesite customers is simultaneous enrollment between the RealPage and the Kastle databases such that the data collected by the RealPage customer in the initial leasing process simultaneously feeds the Kastle database as well. Access privileges and credentials activate and deactivate automatically based on the information managed in OneSite. Kastle's integration eliminates data inconsistencies, reduces tedious data entry of redundant resident records, and improves security by automatically revoking a renter's property access the moment their lease is terminated the RealPage database.

This integrated solution represents a breakthrough in technological and operational cost efficiency. Kastle is now able to unify previously disparate operations across the multifamily technology ecosystem from access control, video surveillance and security monitoring to smart elevators and door locks, visitor management and now, identity management. This creates greater efficiency by integrating data and management of security functions.

"By integrating with RealPage, Kastle creates a more convenient and efficient experience for RealPage users," said Haniel Lynn, CEO of Kastle Systems. "This demonstrates the functional flexibility that an open-standards platform like Kastle's can provide."

For more information, visit https://www.kastle.com/ or https://www.realpage.com/multifamily/.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Named the "Systems Integrator of the Year" for outstanding innovation and customer experience by SDM, the industry's leading publication, Kastle protects more than 2 million people across 10,000+ locations. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on CIOReview's 2019 List of Top 10 Physical Security Providers.

