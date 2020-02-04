Kastle Systems® Names Bob Ryan Chief Sales Officer

"Bob clearly brings a deep understanding of security and his experience will be a great addition to our leadership team," said Haniel Lynn, Kastle CEO. "Along with an outstanding track record of success, Bob has an engaging personal leadership style and a unique ability to build relationships. His hiring will bring great outcomes for Kastle and our partners."

Ryan joins Kastle from DTiQ Technologies, a video-based analytics company where he served as Chief Sales Officer. Before that, Ryan worked as the Senior Vice President of Field Sales for Protection 1 where he managed residential, small business, and commercial sales channels. This comes after Ryan was the Chief Marketing Officer at ASG Security where he led the firm to 134 consecutive months of internal sales growth, helping grow recurring monthly revenue from $870,000 in 2003 to $10.5 million in 2015. He also spent 14 years as the Director of Midwest National Accounts at ADT.

Ryan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business/Corporate Communications from Northern Illinois University.

