Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd. Announces the Grand Opening of seven x seven Ishigaki Luxury Hotel

David Miskin, Chief Creative Officer at Kasumigaseki Capital, commented, "We are excited to introduce seven x seven Ishigaki which represents our vision of personalized luxury. By allowing guests to define their own experiences, we are setting a new standard in the hospitality industry, where luxury is tailored to individual preferences."

Scheduled to open on September 9th, 2024, seven x seven embraces self-hospitality with smart check-in via QR codes and digital concierges, ensuring each guest's unique preferences are respected. Adhering to its "where luxury goes to play" concept, seven x seven provides a variety of accommodations and amenities, allowing guests to create their own bespoke experiences.

The hotel's location, stunning design, and diverse range of accommodations and amenities are all crafted to offer unparalleled value and enjoyment, truly reflecting the evolving definition of luxury today. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to explore and embrace their own vision of luxury at seven x seven Ishigaki."

A New Era of Personalized Luxury

seven x seven Ishigaki embraces the concept of self-hospitality, inviting guests to engage with and shape their preferred version of luxury, crafting an experience that is truly their own. This approach aligns with the brand's mission to offer new value and enjoyment to the evolving concept of "luxury today."

Prime Location and Unique Design

Strategically located 18 minutes by car from New Ishigaki Airport and near the serene Maesato Beach, the hotel faces the Pacific Ocean, providing breathtaking views and convenient access. Guests are greeted by the hotel's striking white architecture, crafted from Ryukyu Limestone, a stone native to Okinawa, set amidst lush botanical surroundings.

Luxurious Accommodations and Amenities

seven x seven Ishigaki features 121 rooms in 21 distinct styles, including suites with private pools and saunas, and rooms with jacuzzis. Each room is designed to offer an exclusive experience, enhanced by panoramic views from terraces and floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Pool Experience

The hotel offers two types of pools: a family pool and an infinity pool with jacuzzis and cabanas. The family pool offers a magical evening atmosphere, while the infinity pool is an exclusive club for guests aged 20 and above, offering drinks and food at the pool bar overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Innovative Sauna Experience

Led by Dai Matsuo (Totonoe Oyakata) and Daisuke Akiyama (Sauna Master), the hotel offers innovative sauna facilities and experience. Guests can enjoy a bold Löyly experience, an indoor water bath and shower room, and an outdoor air bath on the poolside terrace. The Sky View Sauna on the second floor, featuring HARVIA, the world's top sauna brand, offers a unique experience with Gettou tea harvested and boiled on-site.

Dining and Nightlife

Dining at seven x seven Ishigaki is an exquisite experience. The main dining restaurant, BATIDA, offers a unique blend of Latin Italian cuisine crafted with local ingredients, creating an exciting fusion of flavors unique to Ishigaki Island, Okinawa. Guests can enjoy various dining experiences, including the Sky Bar by BATIDA which features a swimming pool and sauna. Here, you can relax by the pool while savoring Latin Italian dishes, refreshing cocktails, light snacks, and shisha, all while gazing at the stunning sea of Ishigaki Island. For a more intimate setting, the basement night lounge Red boasts an impressive collection of 200 types of gin, shisha, and billiards, staying open late into the night. The night lounge ensures a luxurious and vibrant nightlife with its extensive gin selection and shisha offerings.

About seven x seven

"seven x seven Ishigaki" is a high-end line created by inheriting the style of the group hotel "fav." Starting in Fukuoka City's Itoshima area, the brand plans to expand nationwide. While "fav" serves as a base for travelers to enjoy local areas, "seven x seven" offers a "play with luxury" experience in prime locations, redefining the ever-changing concept of luxury. The brand promotes self-hospitality through smart check-in via QR codes and digital concierges, respecting each guest's unique way of enjoying their stay.

About David Miskin

David Miskin is the creative force behind the innovative seven x seven brand and design. The brand's second location, seven x seven Ishigaki is set to open in Ishigaki, Okinawa, on September 9, 2024. This follows the successful launch of its first location in Itoshima, Fukuoka, Japan. With three more locations on the way, David is excited to pioneer the concept of luxury self-hospitality.

David has an impressive history of working with prestigious brands such as Automobili Lamborghini, Bingo Sports, Netflix, WeWork, Samsung, and Starbucks. His expertise and forward thinking approach have significantly shaped these global brands.

Based between Tokyo and New York City, David has held senior roles including CEO of Cultural Assets at Iris Worldwide North America, CMO of The Lightstone Group, and VP of Creative & Brand Strategy at General Growth Properties / Brookfield Properties. His career is marked by excellence and innovation, continually inspiring and transforming the global landscape.

For more information and reservations, please visit the official website: https://sevenxseven.com/

