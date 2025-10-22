KAT BURKI SKINCARE LAUNCHES COLLECTION & TREATMENTS AT PRINTEMPS NEW YORK

Biochemistry-Backed Luxury Skincare Joins the Iconic French Retailer's New York Flagship

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kat Burki Skincare, the clinically advanced luxury skincare brand renowned for its healing biochemistry and nutrient delivery innovation, is proud to announce its official retail launch at Printemps New York, the new retail and hospitality concept from the legendary Parisian shopping destination.

Guests mingle before the private, sold-out live panel discussion featuring Kat Burki at Printemps New York.

Located in the glamourous 1 Wall Street landmark building, Printemps New York offers a meticulously curated selection of fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle brands. Kat Burki Skincare joins as a science-led, luxury skincare brand known for combining clinical efficacy with sensorial elegance.

"We are honored to partner with Printemps for their New York debut" shares Founder and Formulator Innovator Kat Burki. "Our shared vision for luxury – rooted in deep care, attention to detail, and innovation – makes this partnership particularly synergistic and exciting. We are enthusiastic to introduce our formulas and facial treatments to a global audience in such a thoughtful and inspiring space."

A New Standard in Skin Health

Kat Burki Skincare stands apart in the luxury space with its use of a proprietary Nutrient Delivery System (NDS™,) synergistic ingredient combining, and focus on healing the skin rather than simply masking symptoms. Each formula is engineered for maximum bioavailability without blocking or inflammatory agents often found in prestige skincare.

A Luxury of Healing

The launch will incorporate Kat Burki Skincare's clinically proven collection, including the Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream, BioCell Correcting Serum, VitaBiome™ Active Skin Optimizer, and Form Control™ Marine Collagen Gel. These high-performance innovations will also be integrated into professional skincare treatments within Printemps' treatment rooms, delivering a comprehensive healing and skin-transforming experience.

The treatment menu, which was curated exclusively for Printemps New York, will offer five exclusive services, each carefully designed to address a range of skincare concerns. From immersive 60-minute experiences to refined 10-minute express treatments, the curated menu offers flexibility without compromising efficacy. Every service is powered by the brand's healing-first approach and expertly performed by Kat Burki Skincare trained skincare specialists to ensure visible, lasting results.

To further tailor the experience, clients can enhance any treatment with add-ons such as an eye contour treatment, lymphatic massage, or LED therapy – each selected to target concerns and amplify the healing process.

An Immersive Experience

To celebrate the launch, Kat Burki Skincare hosted a two-day brand immersion, cocktail reception, and panel for over 100 guests, including editors, industry professionals, content creators, tastemakers, and top customers. A private, sold-out live panel discussion with brand founder Kat Burki, moderated by Ariel Fantasia, Head of Beauty at Printemps New York, explored The Science of Skin Healing, delving into how biochemistry transforms skin health. The event also featured complementary skin imaging that offered precise, personalized analysis and tailored skincare protocol recommendations from Kat Burki Skincare experts. Guests departed with the newly launched Amino Protein Mask, a clinically backed, breakthrough treatment formulated through intelligent amino-based rejuvenation technology to address fine lines, sagging, collagen-depleted skin.

Availability

Kat Burki Skincare is currently available at Printemps New York. For more information or to book a treatment, visit us.Printemps.com or KatBurki.com.

About Kat Burki:

Kat Burki Skincare® is a biochemistry-driven luxury brand founded by health and healing expert Kat Burki. Unlike trend-focused skincare, each formula is designed to heal, rejuvenate and transform using her proprietary Nutrient Delivery System method. Backed by synergistic ingredient combining, optimized for delivery, potent and targeted, filler-free formulations, Kat Burki products deliver results trusted by skin health experts and discerning clients worldwide. This is skincare that doesn't just glow - it heals, rejuvenates and transforms. Follow @katburkiskincare and @katburki.

About Printemps New York:

Founded in 1865 by Jules and Augustine Jaluzot, Printemps is an iconic Parisian institution, celebrated for its flagship store, Printemps Haussmann, a designated historic monument in the heart of Paris spanning 485,000 square feet within three exemplary Art Nouveau buildings.

In March of 2025, Printemps unveiled its first directly operated location at the landmark address of One Wall Street in the heart of New York City's vibrant Financial District. This marks the group's inaugural venture in the US, introducing a modern concept that embodies a fusion of retail and hospitality. Underscoring the spirit of innovation deeply rooted in Printemps' DNA, this premier retail destination transcends traditional boundaries. Printemps New York combines its rich heritage with a distinctive experience, providing local and international clients with a redefined and memorable shopping experience. Seamlessly merging French savoir-faire with American hospitality, it features distinctive architecture and design, curated multi-brand offerings, exceptional dining, bespoke services, and a vibrant program of events.

At Printemps, we've been reinventing retail since 1865.

SOURCE Kat Burki Skincare