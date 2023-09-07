Kat Shepherd Wins SCORE's 2023 Conductor Field Leadership Award For Outstanding Volunteer Service

News provided by

SCORE

07 Sep, 2023, 13:16 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, a nonprofit resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, has named Kat Shepherd of Moreno Valley, Calif. the winner of its 2023 Conductor Field Leadership Award for her outstanding service, dedication and contributions to the nonprofit organization and its mission. SCORE's network of 10,000+ diverse volunteers provide free, expert mentoring to entrepreneurs in all 50 U.S. states and territories, helping small businesses start, grow and thrive.

Continue Reading
SCORE mentor Kat Shepherd speaks at SCORE’s 2023 National Leadership Conference.
SCORE mentor Kat Shepherd speaks at SCORE’s 2023 National Leadership Conference.
From left to right: SCORE CEO Bridget Weston, Kat Shepherd, and SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid.
From left to right: SCORE CEO Bridget Weston, Kat Shepherd, and SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid.

An entrepreneur herself with more than 30 years of experience, Shepherd launched her business in 1997 and provides website design, lead generation and digital marketing services to clients including Fortune 500 companies. A lifelong learner and teacher, she teaches courses at the University of California Riverside extension campus and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force reserves, where she served as an Aeromedical Evacuation Trainer.

Since joining SCORE as a volunteer in 2016, Shepherd has served as a business mentor to dozens of small businesses and held leadership roles including:

  • Chair of the Inland Empire chapter
  • Chair of the National Black American Committee
  • National Women's Committee Member
  • District Director for Southern California and Hawaii
  • Western Region Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ambassador

As a field leader, Shepherd has been instrumental in developing creative, solutions-based SCORE programs including the Leadership Academy, which trains local leaders how to successfully recruit and onboard volunteers, create lasting local partnerships, and build a highly impactful leadership team. She also helped create a District Strike Team to support local chapters facing gaps in local volunteers, and the nationwide Chapter Build and Rebuild initiative, a well-defined process to strengthen local SCORE support for small businesses.

For the 2023 conference of the U.S. Black Chambers, Shepherd traveled from California to Washington, DC to participate as a SCORE representative, personally mentoring attendees on site, and sharing SCORE's resources for Black entrepreneurs, including customized mentor matching, webinars and training.

"Kat Shepherd truly understands the value of engaging her fellow volunteers and leaders to work together. She is always looking for new ways of doing things better, while inspiring others to help along the way. Yet, what really makes Kat stand out is her willingness to support anyone, anywhere. She is truly selfless and understands the power that comes from helping others be the best that they can be. We are grateful for her leadership and are proud to honor her as our 2023 Conductor Field Leadership Award winner," said Bridget Weston, CEO of SCORE.

About SCORE:
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:
SCORE
202-968-6428
[email protected]

Visit SCORE's media resources to be connected with expert small business interview sources and news updates.

SOURCE SCORE

Also from this source

AI Tools Help Small Businesses Improve Efficiency and Drive Growth

Rural Entrepreneurs Face Opportunities and Obstacles

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.