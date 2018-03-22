Katabat Achieves PCI DSS Level 1 Certification for Tenth Consecutive Year

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS), considered among the most stringent global data security standards, is the payment card industry security requirement for companies that store, process, or transmit cardholder data. It has been endorsed by all of the major credit card brands including Discover Network, Visa Inc., MasterCard Worldwide, American Express, and JCB. Katabat has been a PCI certified service provider since 2009. PCI Level 1 service is just one of many security measures Katabat uses to ensure ironclad protection.

"We pride ourselves on our impeccable record of protecting our clients' data," said Arthur Haigh, Katabat's chief information security officer. "Our PCI DSS 3.2 Level 1 certification speaks to that. Katabat was founded by financial and technology industry experts, so we fully understand the security and compliance needs of our customers. Safeguarding their information has been part of our mission from the very beginning. Data security is part of our culture, and you can see that in our platform's uncompromising security standards."

Katabat is a technology disruptor that delivers end-to-end customer experience management solutions with unique consumer lending expertise and process-driven speed. Recognized among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and CIO Review's 20 Most Promising Customer Experience Management Solution Providers, Katabat's unified platform allows customers to deploy faster, at a fraction of the cost.

Designed and delivered by lending industry and technology experts, Katabat addresses the strategic pain points big financial institutions face every day. Partnering with users throughout the finance industry keeps Katabat at the cutting edge of customer experience management, automation, marketing communication, debt management and infosec. Headquartered in Wilmington, Del., Katabat operates globally with international offices in Australia and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit us at www.katabat.com.

Wendy Staudt

wendy@katabat.com

1.302.650.5617

