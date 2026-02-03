Katadyn Launches New Global Brand Campaign: For the Mission

A renewed brand direction kicks off a pivotal year of product innovation and growth

KEMPTTHAL, Switzerland, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katadyn, the world's most trusted Swiss equipment brand for specialists who demand ultimate mission performance, today announced the launch of For the Mission, a new global brand campaign that brings to life what the company stands for and how it supports people in demanding conditions.

Founded in 1928, Katadyn has brought Swiss engineering excellence to humanitarian response, disaster relief, rescue operations, military deployments, and outdoor expeditions where reliability is critical, and failure is not an option. For the Mission reflects this legacy by recognizing that a mission can take many forms - from professional and operational use to outdoor adventures - united by the belief that preparation and trust matter as much as the destination itself.

The campaign coincides with continued evolution in Katadyn's global leadership. Following the appointment of Karl A. Baumann as Chief Executive Officer in April 2025, the company welcomed Lennart Müller-Teut as Head of Global Marketing & Communications in November. Together, they are strengthening how Katadyn's brands show up in the market and building clearer connections between the company's purpose, its products and the people who rely on them.

In his role, Müller-Teut leads Katadyn's global marketing and communications activities, including brand campaigns, digital and e-commerce initiatives. His focus is on increasing the visibility and relevance of Katadyn's strengths across global touchpoints. "My core focus has always been building brand momentum by increasing relevance and desirability through creativity and digital innovation," Müller-Teut said. "Katadyn stands for Swiss engineering and equipment people trust when it truly matters. With For the Mission, we are making those strengths more visible and more meaningful for today's customers."

The campaign communicates Katadyn's belief that a mission is not defined by distance, speed or outcome, but by being prepared to perform when conditions change. Rather than prescribing purpose, this campaign speaks to the many ways people experience a mission – from pushing farther to slowing down, from reaching a destination to choosing to be present.

"We are not here to define your mission. We are here to ensure you can conquer it," Müller-Teut said. "For the Mission is about removing uncertainty so people can focus on what really matters in the moment."

Throughout 2026, For the Mission will be activated across Katadyn's digital channels, social platforms and selected global touchpoints. The campaign will be supported by spring product launches across hydration, nutrition and cooking categories.

Founded in 1928 in Switzerland, Katadyn is the world's most trusted Swiss equipment brand for specialists who demand ultimate mission performance when failure is not an option. Katadyn develops water treatment, nutrition and cooking solutions designed to perform in the world's most demanding conditions.

From humanitarian response, disaster relief and professional operations to outdoor and expedition use, Katadyn equips people with water they can trust, food that fuels and gear that performs when it counts.

The company's portfolio includes the brands Katadyn, Trek'n Eat, AlpineAire Foods, Optimus and Spectra Watermakers. Katadyn operates globally with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe and employs more than 220 people.

