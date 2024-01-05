Katahdin Bankshares Announces Stock Buyback Program

News provided by

Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

05 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

HOULTON, Maine, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a Stock Buyback Program. The Program authorizes the purchase of up to $2,000,000 of the Company's outstanding shares of Common Stock through December 31, 2024.

Shares may be repurchased by the Company and may be purchased by Katahdin Trust Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). All such transactions may be initiated in the discretion of the Company or the ESOP, subject to market conditions and other considerations.

Repurchases or ESOP purchases may be made in the open market, through block trades, or through privately negotiated transactions. Share purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time without prior notice, and there can be no assurances as to how many shares the Company will repurchase, if any, or at what prices any purchases will be made.

The Board of Directors may, without prior notice, alter the terms of this Program at any time, including to change the announced share authorization level or to extend or terminate this Stock Buyback Program.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Also from this source

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and...

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine, today announced 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.