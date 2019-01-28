Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Dividend

HOULTON, Maine, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share for the first quarter of 2019. In making the announcement Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President & CEO, stated that it represented a 4.65% increase over last year's first quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 22, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. also declared a cash dividend on its preferred stock Series D of $54.6875 per share for the first quarter of 2019. The preferred stock Series D dividend will be payable on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2019.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918 and named one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine, is a community bank with more than $800 million in assets and 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in Northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland Regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Learn more about Katahdin Trust on its website at www.katahdintrust.com and get the latest news and information by following Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

