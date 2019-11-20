Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Dividend

HOULTON, Maine, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

In making the announcement Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President & CEO, stated that it represented a 4.65% increase over last year's fourth quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on December 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 and based in Houlton, Maine. Katahdin Trust, named one of the 2018 & 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine, has 180 employees and sixteen banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot and Cumberland counties. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTCQX market under the symbol KTHN. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, visit KatahdinTrust.com or follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

