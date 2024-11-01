Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Offer to Repurchase 5.375% Fixed Senior Unsecured Notes

HOULTON, Maine, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, has extended an offer to repurchase any or all of its outstanding 5.375% Fixed Senior Unsecured Notes having a maturity date of June 15, 2026.

These notes presently are held of record by nine institutional investors, in an aggregate principal amount of $14.5 million. The offered repurchase price equals the principal amount of each note, without discount or premium, plus all accrued but unpaid interest thereon. The contemplated note repurchases will be funded by a special dividend from Katahdin Trust Company, are not considered material to the financial condition of the bank, and are being made after notice to relevant bank regulatory agencies.

Closing presently is scheduled for December 16, 2024.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1.05 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

