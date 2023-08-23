Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

23 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

HOULTON, Maine, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.152 per share for the third quarter of 2023.

In making the announcement, Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President & CEO, stated that it represented a 10.1% increase over last year's third quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on September 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2023.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

