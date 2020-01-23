Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Named to 2020 OTCQX Best 50

HOULTON, Maine, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2019.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition and to be ranked as a top performing company," shares Jon J. Prescott, President and CEO of Katahdin Trust. "This recognition is a result of our continued efforts to generate value for our shareholders, to be one of the Best Places to Work in Maine, and our commitment to community banking."

For the complete 2020 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2020_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 and based in Houlton, Maine. Katahdin Trust, named one of the 2018 and 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine, has 180 employees and sixteen banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot and Cumberland counties. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTCQX market under the symbol KTHN. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, visit KatahdinTrust.com or follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.