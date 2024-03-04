Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Posts 2023 Annual Report

HOULTON, Maine, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has published its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's 2023 Annual Report can be viewed online at:

KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations#Annual-Reports

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and $1.03 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

