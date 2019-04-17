Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

HOULTON, Maine, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced first-quarter earnings of $1.85 million, or $0.49 per common share. First quarter earnings for Katahdin Bankshares Corp. exceeded 2018 first quarter earnings by $212,000 or 13.0%.

Total assets reached $800.1 million, representing growth of $6.9 million over the first quarter of 2018. "Our year is off to a great start for Katahdin Trust," said Jon J. Prescott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to a record first quarter, we were also pleased to launch a new look to our website that is optimized for mobile devices."

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share in the first quarter 2019, representing a 4.65% increase over last year's first quarter dividend.

For more information visit KatahdinTrust.com and click on Financial Reports under About Us.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918, is a community bank with more than $800 million in assets and 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in Northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland Regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Learn more about Katahdin Trust on its website at www.katahdintrust.com and get the latest news and information by following Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

