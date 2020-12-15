Katalon Introduces Smart Troubleshooting Features to Simplify Team Debugging Process

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalon releases a set of smart troubleshooting features which automates the test failure identification in the debugging process. This announcement highlights their vision of making automation achievable to all QA teams.

Katalon LLC, provider of world-leading test automation solutions, announced the latest release of new smart troubleshooting features in Katalon Studio.

"Troubleshooting is always a painful task; it takes us more and more time when the project becomes bigger and bigger," Dzung Ngo - Katalon's VP of Product - assessed. "Therefore, it raises the demand for a better solution. And yes, I believe that every QA deserves to have those innovations."

Aimed to provide comprehensive failure insight, Katalon Studio adds new smart troubleshooting features that provide immediate visualization of failed scenarios, including in headless environments. Combined with the existing mechanism that automatically resolves object locator flakiness - Self-healing - users now can automate critical steps in the debugging process, hence reducing time wasted on spotting bugs in automation test cases. It's the hope that the new features will solve the pain point of manual debugging, thus increasing automation scalability for all QA teams, and in turn, business ROI.

Katalon smart troubleshooting features combination includes:

Immediate recordings of every test case in all environments of choice, even in headless environments

Exact snapshot of every failure for faster identification of root cause

On-demand restoration of your AUT's state when a test failed, hence simplifies the process of locating broken objects.

Automatic identification and resolving object locator flakiness upon product modification

"In short, Katalon's troubleshooting package is built in the best interest of QA teams in any level of experience. I hope once equipped with those features, our users can work smarter and faster," said Dzung Ngo. These powerful combinations will shorten the time and the length of troubleshooting for QA professionals without limiting the testing capability for businesses. After the seamless troubleshooting experiences, users can then continue the test in Katalon Studio without starting from scratch.

See the detailed tutorials on how to leverage Katalon's smart troubleshooting features here .

About Katalon



Katalon is a leading provider of software test automation solutions. The company offers a flexible platform for web, API, mobile, and desktop application testing that fits teams and projects of any size, for any purpose — from creating tests, execution, reports to seamless integration with the CI/CD ecosystem.

Katalon is widely adopted by a global community of users across 160+ countries. It is recognized as one of the top automation tools by prestigious reports such as Gartner, Capterra, and IT Central Station. Katalon solutions include Katalon Studio, Katalon TestOps, Katalon Recorder, and Katalium. For more information, visit https://www.katalon.com.

