Katalyst, Fitness Pioneer Backed by Stripes and Cindy Crawford, Announces $26M Raise

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst , a new standard in health and fitness, today announced its Series A fundraise led by Stripes and supported by investors including Incisive Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, Robert Nelsen, Cindy Crawford, and Rande Gerber. Founded in 2015, Katalyst's mission is to remove barriers to fitness and make a healthy lifestyle more attainable for everyone. With a product waitlist of 75,000 and growing, the company will primarily use the new funding to scale production, develop the brand, and grow the team.

The first and only FDA-cleared full-body EMS (Electro Muscle Stimulation) product for consumer use, Katalyst is an entirely new and more effective way to work out. Katalyst harnesses advanced technology to deliver a true two-hour workout in just 20 minutes, directly activating up to 90% of muscle fibers compared to ~40% in a typical workout. EMS-specific training studios are widely popular throughout the world and rapidly growing in the U.S. For the first time, Katalyst brings this method to an at-home format.

"Despite advances made in fitness equipment and trackers, over 70% of Americans do not meet the CDC's minimum guidelines for physical activity," said Bjoern Woltermann, Founder and CEO of Katalyst. "As an industry, we've struggled to innovate in ways that actually empower the vast majority of our population to live longer, healthier, and happier lives. Katalyst eliminates the external loads and physical wear associated with conventional workouts, as well as the significant time required, making fitness easier, faster, safer, and more effective than ever before. I was first introduced to full-body EMS training in Germany in 2012, and I realized immediately that this technology, outside the confines of a physical studio, had the potential to significantly improve quality of life and overall well being on a mass scale."

Even with industry-wide supply chain challenges, Katalyst has shipped more than 1,200 units as part of its Early Access program, with an NPS of 93 and more than 35,000 workouts completed on the platform. The brand's fans range from professional athletes and physicians to celebrities such as Bradley Cooper and Cindy Crawford. This fundraise will help bring Katalyst into its next chapter as a business, as it empowers consumers across the U.S. to get to their next level in healthy living.

"We initially discovered Katalyst as consumers and saw the amazing results it delivers firsthand," noted Chris Carey, Partner at Stripes. "As we spent more time with Bjoern, it became clear that he was developing a brand and product that would help open the doors of strength training for people of all ages, fitness levels, and physical capabilities. We've seen such promise with EMS across the rest of the world to date, and Bjoern and the team have spent seven years developing Katalyst to bring the benefits of EMS training to U.S. consumers. The physical results we've experienced from using the product, as well as their more than 75,000-person waitlist, are a testament to the brand's potential, and we are thrilled to partner with Bjoern and the team to make it a reality."

